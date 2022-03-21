Pusha T, the mastermind behind the Drake diss track “The Story of Adidon,” is taking shots at his new victim. In a new ad promoting Arby’s new Spicy Fish Sandwich, the Virginia native comes for McDonald’s and their Filet-O-Fish meal.

“I’m the reason the whole world love it and now I gotta crush it/ Filet-O-Fish is — and you should be disgusted/How dare you sell a square fish asking us to trust it/ A half slice of cheese Mickey D’s on a budget?” he raps before putting people on to his new obsession. “Arby’s crispy fish is simply it/With lines ’round the corner/You might need as guest list/Exit stage left, the sandwiches taste fresh.”

The track continues with comparisons between the McDonald’s and Arby’s sandwiches, the latter of which Pusha T favors. In an Instagram post announcing the diss track, he doubled down on his claim that the Spicy Fish sandwich reigns supreme over the Filet-O-Fish.

“Just dropped a diss track with @Arbys. Grab some popcorn and a Spicy Fish Sandwich,” Pusha wrote. “#ArbysSpicyFishDissTrack #ArbysPaidMeButIWouldSayThisAnyway.”

Just dropped a diss track with @Arbys. Grab some popcorn and a Spicy Fish Sandwich. #ArbysSpicyFishDissTrack #ArbysPaidMeButIWouldSayThisAnyway pic.twitter.com/dzTuBlM9Ok — King Push (@PUSHA_T) March 21, 2022

Pusha T’s involvement with the “Spicy Fish Diss Track” makes perfect sense given his relationship with both fast-food restaurants. In 2003, he wrote McDonald’s popular “I’m Lovin’ It” jingle and was only paid upfront for the gig, missing out on publishing royalties over the last few years.

“I want artists to know that part. Keep your publishing,” he advised amid his appearance on “Drink Champs.” “That check will be nice, but ‘I’m Lovin’ It’ been running for how long now? I did This in ’03. Who knows what it would have been.”

Learning from his mistake, he now owns publishing rights for Arby’s “We have the meats” slogan. “The get back is real. I also own 40 percent of the Arby’s commercial,” Pusha continued. “You live and you learn.”

Like most of his songs, Pusha T’s Arby’s ad was met with reactions from social media users. Look at some of them below.

Pusha T went 97% of that Arby’s commercial before he dropped a coke reference lmao he really is one of my favorite rappers ever — Kazeem Famuyide (@Kazeem) March 21, 2022

Lmaooooo Pusha T barring up McDonald’s was not on my 2022 bingo card. BUT HERE WE ARE — Low (@LowKeyUHTN) March 21, 2022

The hilarity in this is Pusha T dissing McDonald’s and remembering where one of his well known early brand checks came from 😂 https://t.co/RfUDP2StzB — WYM?77 🐢 (@burnergod77) March 21, 2022

pusha t wrote the mcdonald's "i'm loving it" jingle, lettuce not forget. now he's switched sides to arby's and is coming with the hammers. the game is dirty. — karliehustle.nah (@THEkarliehustle) March 21, 2022

@PUSHA_T diss song for Arby’s has me crying cause why is it fire? 😭😭 — Don Antonio (@Henny_Hardaway) March 21, 2022

Pusha T dissing McDonald’s in Arby’s newest commercial is what I needed today He would still add a ❄️ bar too 💀 pic.twitter.com/p2MnEDH4xk — 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞 (@JohnnyPunanis) March 21, 2022

Arby's marketing team:"Thank for signing this deal Mr. Pusha! OH, before I forget! Unfortunately you can not say anything referring to COCAINE" Push at first: pic.twitter.com/qomeCMKypm — Lonnie Cuzco (@LonnieMCJr) March 21, 2022

The fact that Pusha T dissed McDonald’s on behalf of Arby’s and getting paid from both might be GOAT level hustling — Forever Trill🇳🇬 🇰🇪 🇧🇸 (@mccauley713) March 21, 2022