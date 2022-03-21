By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  03.21.2022

Pusha T, the mastermind behind the Drake diss track “The Story of Adidon,” is taking shots at his new victim. In a new ad promoting Arby’s new Spicy Fish Sandwich, the Virginia native comes for McDonald’s and their Filet-O-Fish meal.

“I’m the reason the whole world love it and now I gotta crush it/ Filet-O-Fish is — and you should be disgusted/How dare you sell a square fish asking us to trust it/ A half slice of cheese Mickey D’s on a budget?” he raps before putting people on to his new obsession. “Arby’s crispy fish is simply it/With lines ’round the corner/You might need as guest list/Exit stage left, the sandwiches taste fresh.”

The track continues with comparisons between the McDonald’s and Arby’s sandwiches, the latter of which Pusha T favors. In an Instagram post announcing the diss track, he doubled down on his claim that the Spicy Fish sandwich reigns supreme over the Filet-O-Fish.

“Just dropped a diss track with @Arbys. Grab some popcorn and a Spicy Fish Sandwich,” Pusha wrote. “#ArbysSpicyFishDissTrack #ArbysPaidMeButIWouldSayThisAnyway.”

Pusha T’s involvement with the “Spicy Fish Diss Track” makes perfect sense given his relationship with both fast-food restaurants. In 2003, he wrote McDonald’s popular “I’m Lovin’ It” jingle and was only paid upfront for the gig, missing out on publishing royalties over the last few years.

“I want artists to know that part. Keep your publishing,” he advised amid his appearance on “Drink Champs.” “That check will be nice, but ‘I’m Lovin’ It’ been running for how long now? I did This in ’03. Who knows what it would have been.”

Learning from his mistake,  he now owns publishing rights for Arby’s “We have the meats” slogan. “The get back is real. I also own 40 percent of the Arby’s commercial,” Pusha continued. “You live and you learn.”

Like most of his songs, Pusha T’s Arby’s ad was met with reactions from social media users. Look at some of them below.

 

 

