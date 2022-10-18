Bianca Belair is not only the “quickEST, fastEST, and smartEST,” but she is also the rarEST, as she becomes the first Black woman in WWE history to reign for 200 days.

On Tuesday (Oct. 18), Belair’s reign as WWE “Monday Night Raw” women’s champion reached 199 days, making her the first woman of color to hold a world title for that length of time. Since the 33-year-old athlete is not expected to defend her title any time soon, fans have already congratulated the wrestler for the history-making moment.

Wrestling fan account WrestlingSZN7, who tweeted the news and received over 3,000 likes, said: “Bianca Belair is just one day away from becoming the first African American [woman] to hold a world title for 200 [days] in WWE history.” Another Belair fan, TheBozenBeast, posted all of the young wrestler’s achievements on Twitter since her start in the organization. “The [first] Black woman to have a championship reign of 200+ days in WWE history,” they tweeted. “The [first] Black woman to win the ‘Royal Rumble.’ [She] and Sasha Banks are the first Black women to main event ‘Wrestlemania.’ She truly is the EST of all women’s wrestling.”

Another sports enthusiast, CornellG2K, called Belair a “generational talent,” acknowledging she is one of the best in the present WWE. “Bianca Belair is one of the greatest of all time…GENERATIONAL TALENT,” he wrote.

One of the fastest-rising female wrestlers, Belair has broken records and made historical moments since her WWE debut in 2016. After being drafted to “SmackDown” in 2020, the young athlete won the 2021 women’s “Royal Rumble” match, becoming the second African-American superstar in 21 years to win after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Later that year, she successfully challenged Banks at “Wrestlemania 37,” marking the second time women headlined the pay-per-view event and the first main event involving two Black women.

Below you can read all the tweets congratulating Bianca Belair on her latest historical achievement:

