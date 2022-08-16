Solange announced on Tuesday (Aug. 16) that she’s composing an original score for the New York City ballet debuting this fall. The unnamed song is set to premiere at the annual Fall Fashion Gala in New York on Sept. 28.

The “Cranes in the Sky” singer shared her enthusiasm with her five million followers. She wrote, “Very excited to announce I’ve composed an original score for the New York City Ballet,” followed by a black heart emoji. Solange continued, “Choreography by Gianna Reisen, score performed by the City Ballet Orchestra and soloist from my ensemble.” Her comment section is filled with an outpour of support from her friends and loved ones. Kerry Washington commented, “Wow. This is incredible! Sooo exciting.”

Tina Knowles-Lawson joined in on her daughter’s historic celebration. She congratulated her “little genius” and noted that she’s one out of three women to fill this role and the first Black woman to do so. Knowles-Lawson wrote, “I am beyond proud of Solange! She is always kicking down doors and opening doors for other artists of color! Doing performance art in the most prestigious museums like The Guggenheim, Moca, The Getty, [Venice Biennale], The Elbphilharmonie Hamburg Germany. The prestigious Chinati Foundation in Marfa Texas Art Festival. Several installations in museums in Europe. Now she has written and composed the most beautiful musical piece for the New York Ballet. Solange is the third woman and the first Black woman to compose a piece for the New York Ballet!! Congratulations my little genius I love you and am so proud! Keep on opening doors. Read the article in The New York Times.”

According to Solange’s announcement post, the show dates are on “October 1, 8, 11, and 16 as well as May 2, 11, 13, 17, and 18th at Lincoln Center.”