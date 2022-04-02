In a throwback clip shared on Instagram by Master P, Solange can be seen bouncing to the Miller family anthem “Hoody Hoo.”

Solo bounces to the beat and waves her cellphone around to record the moment.

“Me and @solangeknowles in the studio turnt up working on her album!” P wrote in the caption to the Instagram video. “I can’t wait till April 22 to turn up in New Orleans! Salute to all my Soldiers and Soldierettes #GodIsGood No Limit Reunion Tour in New Orleans is gonna be Star Studded and Epic! Get your tickets @ticketmaster we celebrating 25 years of Love.”

Back in 2016, Solange enlisted No Limit’s head honcho to narrate her highly-praised third album A Seat at The Table. P appeared on several interludes including: “The Glory Is in You,” “For Us by Us,” “No Limits,” “Pedestals,” and “Closing: The Chosen Ones.”

In a 2016 interview with Complex, P discussed how he became involved with the album.

“[Solange] reached out to me. She’s been a big fan of my music even when she was younger and she was like, ‘I’m doing this project, I want to make it different, I want to make it special. Would you come say a couple words on it, narrate a couple songs on it?’ It was all love,” he recalled.

“[This album] happened the way it was supposed to happen because she’s a star and it’s her time. Like I told her, I said, a lot of people looking at Beyoncé, and Beyoncé is a superstar, she deserves that. But Solange has always been different, and if you’re persistent, and you keep believing in something, then you’re gonna create your own fanbase. And she [did that] outside of being in the shadow of her sister.”

“That’s what I love about her, she’s always been independent, she don’t care about what people say, what people think about her, you know, she’s a fighter,” P said at the time. “She got that same spirit, reminds me of my daughter, Cymphonique. Certain people, especially women, when you see that, you root for them, and you wanna be there for them and you wanna help them and you just want to see them win. Solange spent a lot of time in New Orleans, so we got a lot in common. She’s about helping the people and the community, after Hurricane Katrina. I saw that stardom in her and I just wanted to help her bring that out and let the world see that and notice it.”

In regards to the No Limit Records 25th Reunion Tour, fans will get to witness No Limit soldiers Mia X, Silkk the Shocker, Mystikal, Mr. Serv-On, Mercedes, Fiend, Mac, Master P, and surprise guests hit the stage.

“We are bringing the fans all the hits from the No Limit catalog, this is for them, P said in a statement. “We appreciate all the love and support. Twenty-five years later, we couldn’t do it without them.”