Master P’s inspiring, meteoric rise from his humble New Orleans beginnings to hip hop royalty takes center stage in an all new episode of TV One’s “Uncensored.”

According to the network, viewers will get to see how P, born Percy Miller, turned an opportunity to work at his family’s record store into running his own independent No Limit Records label. He would sign family members — C-Murder, Silk da Shocker, his son Romeo — and others to help him grow No Limit into a bonafide force in hip hop.

The rap icon also discusses how turning down a million dollar deal from Jimmy Iovine and betting on himself ultimately changed the trajectory of his life and consequently the lives of many others. He recalls the moment in the trailer for his ”Uncensored” episode.

“Me and my brother (C-Murder) on the plane,” P says. “He like ‘bro why you aint take the million dollars?’ I’m like ‘bro that white man offer me a million dollars, how much you think I’m worth?’ That shut him up right there on the plane, he just put his head down. I said ‘I gotta be worth 30 or 40— I don’t know whether I’m worth 5 or 10 … You gotta know your self worth.”

In a separate teaser, P talks about mentoring the late Nipsey Hussle. “My relationship with Nipsey Hussle was 100,” P says. “He really believed in my movement and he wanted to learn from me, and I didn’t mind being an open book to teach him the game. I read over Nipsey’s contract he had with Atlantic Records and I told him it wasn’t a good contract…

“Nipsey dont even know how famous he is because he was always fighting against the system,” P continues. “[When] he died everybody jumped on him and that’s the part that’s crazy. He blew up so big when he died and that’s that part that’s so crazy because he told me he cant believe his music is this good but he aint doing the numbers … When he died he sold 3 million. That was crazy to me.”

The multi-talented Louisiana native breaks down his entrepreneurial mindset for viewers in what looks to be a truly entertaining and motivational episode.

Watch TV One’s “Uncensored: Master P” on Sunday, March 20 at 10 p.m. ET.