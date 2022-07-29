Beyoncé officially declared Friday (July 29) as the start of the Renaissance. She dedicated her 16-track collection to her three children, husband, her family, and LGBTQ+ pioneers — particularly her Uncle Johnny.

The letter reads, “A big thank you to my Uncle Jonny. He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album. Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. This is a celebration for you.”

Tina Knowles-Lawson, took to Instagram to share her personal memories with her beloved nephew. She wrote, “This dedication was beautiful ! It included my Nephew Johnny on this photo with me when I am 38 years old he is 40 we are at a club he made this dress for me it was so cute!” alongside a picture of the dedication letter. Knowles-Lawson continued, continued, “Johnny was the closest human being in the world to me we were inseparable growing up! Later He was my nanny/housekeeper/designer/Dance partner/confident and bestie. I laughed constantly with him and trusted him unconditionally! When he died a piece of me went with him . Solange and Beyonce worshiped him . He helped me raise them. And influenced their sense of style and uniqueness!”

The Queen savage revealed that Johnny made Beyoncé’s prom dress, which the singer referenced on the Renaissance cut, “Heated.” She sung, ““Uncle Johnny made my dress/ That cheap Spandex, she looks a mess.” Knowles-Lawson reveals the lyrics made her “teary eyed.” She said, “You see Johnny loved house music ! And introduced my kids to it early on. He is smiling from Heaven at Bey right now ! Saying you did that Ms Thing !! We love you Johnny and we miss you constantly . Wish you were here to dance with me we would tear it up!!!”