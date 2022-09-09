Former WWE wrestlers Sasha Banks and Naomi were spotted walking a different type of runway during this year’s New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

On Thursday (Sept. 8), Banks and Naomi walked the Mister Triple X fashion show, a high-end streetwear line based in Los Angeles. The brand’s creator Erik Rosete shared a photo of Banks on his Instagram Story on Friday (Sept. 9).

Several posts of the former WWE women’s champions were shared on Twitter by wrestling fans, congratulating them on their latest accomplishments. One Twitter account, @WrestleOps, shared photos of the wrestlers walking the runway to its 45,600 followers, saying: “Sasha Banks & Naomi pulled up to #NYFW today, stars [fire emojis].” Wrestling fan @TiffanyLuv24 posted a video of Banks’ walk, adding the caption: “Sasha Banks walking at New York Fashion week #NYFW2022.” In another tweet, @THENEXTBlGTHlNG called Banks a “model,” gaining nearly 900 likes.

On their separate Twitter accounts, both stars shared a photo of themselves from the fashion show. Banks tweeted the pair channeled their inner supermodels: “Channeling our inner @NaomiCampbell & #TyraBanks @NaomiWWE #NYFW.” Moments later, Naomi shared the same photo, paying homage to Beyoncé’s latest album, Renaissance: “Alien Superstars #NYFW @SashaBanksWWE.”

In May, the two female wrestlers walked out during a live taping of “Monday Night Raw” in Norfolk, Virginia. WWE released a statement, claiming that the two women felt they “weren’t respected enough as tag team champions.”

The statement continued, “Even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents even though they’d had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence. ‘Monday Night Raw’ is a scripted live TV show, whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract.”

The former Women’s Tag Team champions are rumored to be returning, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

