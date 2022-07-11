By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.11.2022

Naomi Campbell received an honorary doctorate from the University for the Creative Arts in London, England for her decades-long contribution to the fashion industry.

The supermodel, who rocked a beige jumpsuit and leather boots with her cap and gown, accepted the honor on stage during the graduation ceremony of the UCA Epsom students on Thursday (July 7) and gave an emotional speech.

According to ABC 13, Campbell told the graduating class to “never let anyone change the way you feel, change the course of what you and your vision and what you want for yourself.”

In a touching post shared to her Instagram account today (July 11), Campbell reflected on the honor. “Graduation Day, I’m beyond words of gratitude and emotion to receive such an honor from @unicreativearts,” she captioned a slideshow of photos from her special day. “Thank you for the warm embrace class of 20 , 21, 22. You are our future creatives and cannot wait to see your contribution to the world. Thank you President and Vice-Chancellor Bashir Makhoul.”

She proceeded to thank her family, God, and her daughter. “Thank you to my mother @valeriemorriscampbell &my family for standing by side .. and my chosen family,” she continued. “And thank you to my higher power GOD Almighty for guiding me each day .. and my biggest blessing my daughter, (red heart emoji and prayer hands emoji).”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi)

Last week, Campbell, who is also an actress, activist, and businesswoman, joined Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and Nicole Kidman on the runway in the Balenciaga fashion show in Paris for Haute Couture Fashion Week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Derek Blasberg (@derekblasberg)

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Naomi Campbell talks motherhood, poses with daughter for 'British Vogue'

By Victoria Moorwood
  /  02.14.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Naomi Campbell

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Naomi Campbell talks motherhood, poses with daughter for 'British Vogue'

By Victoria Moorwood
  /  02.14.2022
View More

Trending
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Interviews

Joyce Santana & RIMAS Entertainment are dominating global music streams through reggaetón

For Black Music Month, REVOLT connected with Joyce Santana to discuss his forthcoming projects, Puerto ...
By Bianca Alysse
  /  06.24.2022
News

California becomes first state to provide free healthcare to undocumented immigrants

This move will provide coverage for an additional 764,000 people.
By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.30.2022
Interest

"It Was All a Dream" achieves a deeper understanding of The Notorious B.I.G.'s complex world

“It Was All a Dream: Biggie and the World That Made Him” by ESPN’s Justin Tinsley ...
By Payton Wilson
  /  06.22.2022
View More