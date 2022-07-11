Naomi Campbell received an honorary doctorate from the University for the Creative Arts in London, England for her decades-long contribution to the fashion industry.

The supermodel, who rocked a beige jumpsuit and leather boots with her cap and gown, accepted the honor on stage during the graduation ceremony of the UCA Epsom students on Thursday (July 7) and gave an emotional speech.

According to ABC 13, Campbell told the graduating class to “never let anyone change the way you feel, change the course of what you and your vision and what you want for yourself.”

In a touching post shared to her Instagram account today (July 11), Campbell reflected on the honor. “Graduation Day, I’m beyond words of gratitude and emotion to receive such an honor from @unicreativearts,” she captioned a slideshow of photos from her special day. “Thank you for the warm embrace class of 20 , 21, 22. You are our future creatives and cannot wait to see your contribution to the world. Thank you President and Vice-Chancellor Bashir Makhoul.”

She proceeded to thank her family, God, and her daughter. “Thank you to my mother @valeriemorriscampbell &my family for standing by side .. and my chosen family,” she continued. “And thank you to my higher power GOD Almighty for guiding me each day .. and my biggest blessing my daughter, (red heart emoji and prayer hands emoji).”

Last week, Campbell, who is also an actress, activist, and businesswoman, joined Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and Nicole Kidman on the runway in the Balenciaga fashion show in Paris for Haute Couture Fashion Week.