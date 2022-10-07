Although Dwayne Johnson has shared his dream of a chance to run for the United States president, this is no longer an option for him.

On Friday (Oct. 7), in a clip of a future appearance on CBS’ “Sunday Morning,” Johnson told host Tracy Smith that he isn’t interested in running for office.

“It’s off the table. Yes. It is off the table,” he expressed. “I will say this because it requires a B-side to this. I love our country and everyone in it. [But] I also love being a daddy. And that’s the most important thing to me — is being a daddy — number one, especially during this time. This [is a] critical time in my daughters‘ lives.”

The movie star said if he were to take office, he would spend less time with his family. “I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years in my first daughter’s [life]. Growing up in this critical age at this time in their life, and that’s what the presidency will do. So my number one priority is my daughters,” he continued. “Sure, CEO sounds great. But the number one thing I wanna be is daddy. That’s it.”

However, while talking to Variety in 2017, Johnson felt 2024 was a more “realistic consideration” to run for office. “Realistically, as we go into 2018, when you look at my slate as we’re developing and shooting into 2019 and 2020, the slate goes deep into 2021,” he said. “So it feels like the realistic consideration would be 2024.”

In contrast, Johnson seemed unsure of running last year, admitting to Vanity Fair that he didn’t know the first thing about being POTUS.

“You know, at the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics. I don’t know the first thing about policy. I care deeply about our country. I care about every f**king American who bleeds red, and that’s all of them. And — there’s no delusion here — I may have some decent leadership qualities, but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great presidential candidate. That’s where I am today.”

The interview is scheduled to air on Sunday (Oct. 9) on CBS.

You can watch a clip of Johnson’s forthcoming interview on CBS’ “Sunday Morning” down below: