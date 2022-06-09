After patiently waiting, DC Comics fans are finally getting a closer look at the highly anticipated Black Adam film. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson makes his long-awaited comic book movie debut in the action-packed movie, and the trailer has officially made landfall for fans to enjoy.

“This passion project has become my DNA and the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change,” The Rock tweeted. “The world needed a hero. It got BLACK ADAM.”

The freshly released clip opens up with an ominous voiceover set to the pace of the movie’s intense scenes. “I was a slave until I died,” says Black Adam as he is pushed off a ledge to plummet to his death. “Then, I was reborn a god.”

Although the release date had previously been set for July 29, Black Adam will arrive in cinemas on Oct. 21. The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. Writers include Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, and more.

The film will also introduce members of the Justice Society of America, an iconic group similar to the Justice League. The superhero cast includes Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. The cast also includes Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer, Bodhi Sabongui, Mo Amer and Uli Latukefu, plus the villainous group Intergang will appear in the film. Black Adam hails from DC Entertainment, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros., Flynn Picture Company and Seven Bucks Productions.

Fanatics are already sharing their expectations for the future of Black Adam’s world. “This looks good. I hope this movie does well and they decide to do a Doctor Fate movie somewhere down the line cause there’s a lot that can be done with that character,” reads the top YouTube comment under the trailer.

Be sure to check out the full official Black Adam trailer down below.