Whether you love or hate her, GloRilla is one of the hottest rappers out today and her talent cannot be denied by any means. In this era, artists can blow up overnight thanks to the forever evolving internet and while it may sometimes not be the best thing for an artist, Big Glo is an exception. Her breakout hit single “F.N.F.” with Hitkidd took over the streets, which ultimately landed her a deal with Yo Gotti and his CMG (Collective Music Group) imprint. The label’s roster was already one hell of a squad, but with the newly signed GloRilla in the mix, they are nearly untouchable right now. “F.N.F.” did exactly what it needed to do so the Memphis rapper can be properly introduced. Today (Nov. 11), her much anticipated Anyways, Life’s Great EP finally sees the light of day.

Glorilla About To Go Crazy With This New ‘Anyways, Life’s Great’ EP 📈 pic.twitter.com/3SWu6EMvlt — First Class 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) November 8, 2022

One thing about Glo is that she is going to have her ratchet friends with her every step of the way. Her come up feels very genuine and it is almost impossible to have any ill feelings towards her — unless you were one of the men she rapped about on the EP. With that in mind, the CMG rapper carved out her own lane, her way, and this EP release proves she is here to stay. At this point, many fans are awaiting her tour dates and she has not even released her debut album yet.

The Anyways, Life’s Great EP is stocked with nine records, including “F.N.F.” and her infectious hit single “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B. At this point, it is safe to say that this project will have some high replay value and it will be another win for Memphis. Stream the EP now and get your Instagram captions ready.