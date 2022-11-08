Both Thanksgiving and Christmas are quickly approaching, and artists are taking full advantage of this time to feed the people audible treats from every angle. With GloRilla being one of the newest fan favorites in the game, this is the perfect opportunity for her to pop her s**t. Women in rap have had their foot on the gas this entire year, and CMG’s newest signee is on a mission to continue to prove why she is one of the hottest artists out today. With her upcoming Anyway, Life’s Great EP slated to release this Friday (Nov. 11), Big Glo steps up to the plate today (Nov. 8) to give fans an appetizer with her latest single “Nut Quick” and this one will for sure heighten the anticipation for the project.

Excited to share the official cover for my debut EP “Anyways… Life’s Great” dropping FRIDAY 11/11!!! 🦍😍Super Excited for this my anxiety thru the roof lmaooo😂😩😩GloRidaz!!! I need everybody to go run up the pre-save 💕(p.s) I got something for y’all tomorrow 😊) pic.twitter.com/iDw2ta2zyl — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) November 7, 2022

Still riding the wave from the success of her latest “Tomorrow 2” record with Cardi B, GloRilla is like a shark in the water smelling blood the way she is coming for what could be rightfully hers in this industry —- the top spot. In addition, she is the perfect fit for the CMG imprint and at the pace Yo Gotti is going, they will have one of the most dominant record labels that hip hop has ever seen when it is all said and done.

The new single is just under three minutes and the Memphis rapper effortlessly spits some infectious bars about how “he” could have been her favorite sneaky link, but he does not last long. This one will more than likely resonate with more women than not and from the sound of it, “Nut Quick” will probably serve as one of everyone’s favorite from the EP. Although there has not been any word on her official debut album release, the anticipation is certainly there.

Check out “Nut Quick” now!