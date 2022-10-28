Photo: Getty
By Megan Ambers
  /  10.28.2022

GloRilla is quickly gaining recognition as everyone’s favorite new artist. Despite this, the popular emcee recently admitted she doesn’t have many friends, but found one in Cardi B.

In a new interview with NME published on Wednesday (Oct. 26), the Memphis-born rapper said Cardi B has a “genuine heart” and was easy to connect to. “I ain’t got a lot of friends, and I’m easy to deal with. Cardi is my cousin. I was so happy and excited during the whole creative process,” she expressed. “Cardi is a really sweet soul [with] such a genuine heart, and we come from a similar background, so it was easy to connect. And it was crazy when ‘Tomorrow 2’ hit the charts. I was like, ‘Ah! Ain’t nobody knew about me a couple of months ago!'”

Big Glo shared her reaction to the “Hot S**t” rapper reaching out to her in the DMs after the release of her chart-topping hit, “F.N.F (Let’s Go).” “I was like, ‘Oh my god!’ I had just got off the plane in New York, and I had been at the baggage claim, and she texted me, almost as though she saw that I had landed in the city.”

Glo added: “I had been sending Cardi music since I first started rapping, and I tried for so long to get her to look at my music. But then she ended up listening and liked my music, to the point where she was like, ‘I’ve already done my verse for ‘Tomorrow 2’ before I heard anything else from her. I love Cardi.”

The viral collaborative track has been buzzing on streaming services since its release in September. “Tomorrow 2” has earned over 100 million on-demand streams in the U.S. as of Thursday (Oct. 27).

Below is Chart Data’s tweet about GloRilla’s latest achievement:

Tags in this article:
Tags
Cardi B
Glorilla

Trending
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Andra Gillespie on the changing U.S. political landscape and battleground states | 'Love and Respect with Killer Mike'

On this week’s episode of “Love & Respect with Killer Mike,” Emory University Professor and ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.27.2022
Bet On Black

Black Is Business | 'Bet on Black'

“Bet on Black” is back! Judges Master P, Pinky Cole, Remy Ma, and executive Ron ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.25.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Diddy surprises Capital Prep Bronx students, BTS of the "Gonna Move On (Remix)" video shoot & more

In a new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we tackle a number of fun trending topics ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.21.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet our Revolutionary of the Week Riccardo Dale

Riccardo Dale runs a mentoring program for at-risk youth with a 100 percent acceptance rate ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.21.2022
View More