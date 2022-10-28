GloRilla is quickly gaining recognition as everyone’s favorite new artist. Despite this, the popular emcee recently admitted she doesn’t have many friends, but found one in Cardi B.

In a new interview with NME published on Wednesday (Oct. 26), the Memphis-born rapper said Cardi B has a “genuine heart” and was easy to connect to. “I ain’t got a lot of friends, and I’m easy to deal with. Cardi is my cousin. I was so happy and excited during the whole creative process,” she expressed. “Cardi is a really sweet soul [with] such a genuine heart, and we come from a similar background, so it was easy to connect. And it was crazy when ‘Tomorrow 2’ hit the charts. I was like, ‘Ah! Ain’t nobody knew about me a couple of months ago!'”

Big Glo shared her reaction to the “Hot S**t” rapper reaching out to her in the DMs after the release of her chart-topping hit, “F.N.F (Let’s Go).” “I was like, ‘Oh my god!’ I had just got off the plane in New York, and I had been at the baggage claim, and she texted me, almost as though she saw that I had landed in the city.”

Glo added: “I had been sending Cardi music since I first started rapping, and I tried for so long to get her to look at my music. But then she ended up listening and liked my music, to the point where she was like, ‘I’ve already done my verse for ‘Tomorrow 2’ before I heard anything else from her. I love Cardi.”

The viral collaborative track has been buzzing on streaming services since its release in September. “Tomorrow 2” has earned over 100 million on-demand streams in the U.S. as of Thursday (Oct. 27).

