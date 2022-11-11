Most people would probably agree that hip hop is in a great space right now. Despite the fluff here and there, rap fans have been in a pretty good mood this year so far in regards to the projects we have been gifted with. We have seen a number of exceptional artist-producer collaborations, and they have all delivered at a high level. There is nothing like an enticing music franchise that all connects in a way that true fans can listen to the series as one lengthy record. One of the best franchises the rap game has seen in recent years is brought to in part by none other than Nas and Hit-Boy. Today (Nov. 11), the duo bring forth their highly anticipated King’s Disease III album.

Every Nas & Hit-Boy album has gotten progressively better than the last one so if this tops Magic it could def be an AOTY contender pic.twitter.com/G6jtWW48Fy — Julian Quintero (@julnqntr) November 9, 2022

KDIII serves as the New York legend‘s 15th studio album and with each release, it sounds like he’s getting sharper and sharper with his lyrical abilities. Of course, Hit-Boy is probably one of the few producers who can bring that type of poise out of Nas on a consistent basis. The first installment of the King’s Disease series was released in August 2020 and since then, the fans could not get enough of Nas’ chemistry with the multi grammy award-winning artist/producer.

Earlier this week, Hit shared with fans a nearly 40 second promo clip of he and Nasir with an evil, gritty organ sound in the background that added more hype to the release. All in all, Nas has been one of hip hop’s greats for a very long time now and he surely has not lost a step on this third go around with the HS87 founder. Equipped with 16 records and one bonus track, check out King’s Disease III now.