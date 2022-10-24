So far this year, Hit-Boy has dropped off a handful of well-received singles like “Scholar” featuring 24Hrs and Devin Morrison, “Corsa” with Dom Kennedy, and “Fireproof,” the last of which was premiered exclusively with REVOLT back in August. Over the weekend, the Pasadena-born artist and producer returned with his latest release, “Tony Fontana III.” The track boasts an assist from frequent collaborator Curren$y and is backed by EightSix Productions.

Along with the release, the Grammy award-winning hitmaker shared an Instagram post that hinted at the idea of a full joint album with CurrenSy. “Not [gon’] lie. A Spitta and Hit-Boy album might just save the universe,” read the tweet included in his post.

Hit-Boy has been busy behind the boards for multiple collaborative projects this year, including HITGIRL with Dreezy and Bulletproof Soul with Pacman Da Gunman. He also produced “Thique” on Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE album, a record that he later revealed he was holding on to for nearly eight years. Back in 2021, he joined forces with Nas to drop off their Magic album and also teamed up with Big Sean for their What You Expect EP.

In a recent interview, the “Feeling Myself” producer delved into why he is on a mission to personalize his work now more than ever. “A lot of people will play my music at events and in the clubs and people love it, so I want to implement my own take on performing the music that I’ve created, versus me seeing it happen on the outside,” he said. “With my compositions and performances, I want to keep it organic and keep it natural because I’m talking about stuff that’s going on in my life, from my son to my family.”

Be sure to press play on Hit-Boy’s brand new music video for “Tony Fontana III” featuring Curren$y down below.