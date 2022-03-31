Today (Mar. 31), on the third anniversary of Nipsey Hussle’s passing, Pacman Da Gunman and Hit-Boy officially unveiled their joint effort Bulletproof Soul in his honor. The project consists of nine tracks and additional assists from Peezy, B. Carr, J Stone, Dom Kennedy, and Yhung T.O. The late Crenshaw legend was Pacman’s mentor and a close friend and frequent collaborator of Hit-Boy’s as well.

One of the last previews before the project was released in full was “Not Your Average,” which came accompanied by a King Spencer-directed clip that sees Pacman in his zone sliding over bouncy Hit-Boy beat that set the tone for the full release:

Palm itchin’ so I’m on my way to get it, keep them peoples out my business, I ain’t struggled in a minute/ Now she always in her feelings, I ain’t fucked her in a minute but she know, she gotta suck it ’til I finish, huh? Not yo’ average, I’ma go in for the gutter/

Preceding this drop were other singles like “Told Us No To Do It” and “Find A Balance.” In terms of what they’ve been up to individually, Hit-Boy has had a prolific past year. He joined forces with Nas and dropped off their Magic album right before 2021 came to a close. Prior to that, he shared another collaboration project, this time with Big Sean. Their joint What You Expect EP boasted assists from names like Bryson Tiller and Lil Durk.

Last summer, Los Angeles’ very own Pacman Da Gunman finally unleashed his Less Is More EP, which arrived via Nipsey Hussle’s All Money In No Money Out Records. Clocking in at just under 26 minutes in length, the 8-track body of work boasts features from a solid roster of names like Mozzy, Icewear Vezzo, Wale, Blac Youngsta, and the late and great Nipsey Hussle.

Be sure to press play on Pacman da Gunman and Hit-Boy’s brand new Bulletproof Soul project. Rest in Peace, Nipsey Hussle.