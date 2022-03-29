Before March ends, Pacman Da Gunman and Hit-Boy will unveil their joint effort Bulletproof Soul, which will consist of nine tracks and additional assists from Peezy, B. Carr, J Stone, Dom Kennedy, and Yhung T.O. Earlier this month, the Cali duo dropped off another single from the forthcoming effort titled “Not Your Average,” and over the weekend, they returned to drop off its official music video. In the King Spencer-directed clip, Pacman is seen in his zone in a home studio set up as he slides over the bouncy Hit-Boy beat:

Palm itchin’ so I’m on my way to get it, keep them peoples out my business, I ain’t struggled in a minute/ Now she always in her feelings, I ain’t fucked her in a minute but she know, she gotta suck it ’til I finish, huh? Not yo’ average, I’ma go in for the gutter/

Preceding this drop were other singles like “Told Us No To Do It” and “Find A Balance” from the project. In terms of what they’ve been up to individually, Hit-Boy has had a prolific past year. He joined forces with Nas and dropped off their Magic album right before 2021 came to a close. Prior to that, he shared another collaboration project, this time with Big Sean. Their joint What You Expect EP boasted assists from names like Bryson Tiller and Lil Durk.

Last summer, Los Angeles’ very own Pacman Da Gunman finally unleashed his Less Is More EP, which arrived via Nipsey Hussle’s All Money In No Money Out Records. Clocking in at just under 26 minutes in length, the 8-track body of work boasts features from a solid roster of names like Mozzy, Icewear Vezzo, Wale, Blac Youngsta, and the late and great Nipsey Hussle.

Be sure to press play on Pacman Da Gunman and Hit-Boy’s brand new music video for “Not Your Average” down below.