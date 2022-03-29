By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2022

Before March ends, Pacman Da Gunman and Hit-Boy will unveil their joint effort Bulletproof Soul, which will consist of nine tracks and additional assists from Peezy, B. Carr, J Stone, Dom Kennedy, and Yhung T.O. Earlier this month, the Cali duo dropped off another single from the forthcoming effort titled “Not Your Average,” and over the weekend, they returned to drop off its official music video. In the King Spencer-directed clip, Pacman is seen in his zone in a home studio set up as he slides over the bouncy Hit-Boy beat:

Palm itchin’ so I’m on my way to get it, keep them peoples out my business, I ain’t struggled in a minute/ Now she always in her feelings, I ain’t fucked her in a minute but she know, she gotta suck it ’til I finish, huh? Not yo’ average, I’ma go in for the gutter/

Preceding this drop were other singles like “Told Us No To Do It” and “Find A Balance” from the project. In terms of what they’ve been up to individually, Hit-Boy has had a prolific past year. He joined forces with Nas and dropped off their Magic album right before 2021 came to a close. Prior to that, he shared another collaboration project, this time with Big Sean. Their joint What You Expect EP boasted assists from names like Bryson Tiller and Lil Durk.

Last summer, Los Angeles’ very own Pacman Da Gunman finally unleashed his Less Is More EP, which arrived via Nipsey Hussle’s All Money In No Money Out Records. Clocking in at just under 26 minutes in length, the 8-track body of work boasts features from a solid roster of names like Mozzy, Icewear Vezzo, Wale, Blac Youngsta, and the late and great Nipsey Hussle.

Be sure to press play on Pacman Da Gunman and Hit-Boy’s brand new music video for “Not Your Average” down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Music Videos
Pacman da Gunman

Trending
Interest

Meet Marveon Mabon, a burgeoning community activist and one of McDonald's "Future 22"

The Morehouse College student is a changemaker in every sense of the word and has been ...
By Jess Sims
  /  03.23.2022
Interest

6 of “Bet on Black” contestant Austin Webster’s favorite Black-owned products

REVOLT caught up with Deepr CEO Austin Webster to discuss his favorite Black-owned products. In ...
By Gina Fleites
  /  03.28.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
View More