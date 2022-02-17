This week, Pacman da Gunman, Hit-Boy, and Dom Kennedy have teamed up to present their latest collaboration single, “Find a Balance.” The new single is the first from Pacman and Hit-Boy’s forthcoming joint project titled Bulletproof Soul. The timing is just right, as the 4 year anniversary of Nipsey Hussle’s Victory Lap album was earlier this week, and the late legend was was Pacman’s mentor and a close friend and frequent collaborator of Hit-Boy’s as well. On the track, the chemistry is sure to make anyone proud:

Couple things I don’t play about, that’s my money and my time, let my love pick the same route/ Remember I was in the field, right? Leave the burner at the house, yeah you know that shit don’t feel right

Hit-Boy has had a prolific past year. He joined forces with Nas and dropped off their Magic album right before 2021 came to a close. Prior to that, he shared another collaboration project, this time with Big Sean. Their joint What You Expect EP boasted assists from names like Bryson Tiller and Lil Durk.

Last summer, Los Angeles’ very own Pacman Da Gunman finally unleashed his Less Is More EP, which arrived via Nipsey Hussle’s All Money In No Money Out Records. Clocking in at just under 26 minutes in length, the 8-track body of work boasts features from a solid roster of names like Mozzy, Icewear Vezzo, Wale, Blac Youngsta, and the late and great Nipsey Hussle.

Dom Kennedy blessed the masses with the third installment of his critically acclaimed From The Westside With Love series a few months ago, which consists of 15 tracks with contributions from TeeFlii, Quentin Miller, Bryan Roberts, Frank$, Kay Franklin, MyGuyMars, and True Whitaker.

Be sure to press play on “Find A Balance”by Hit-Boy, Pacman da Gunman, and Dom Kennedy down below.