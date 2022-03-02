Last month, Pacman da Gunman and Hit-Boy teamed up to present their latest collaboration track, “Find a Balance.” The new single was the first offering from Pacman and Hit-Boy’s forthcoming joint project titled Bulletproof Soul. The timing is just right, as the 4 year anniversary of Nipsey Hussle’s Victory Lap album was that same week as well, and the late legend was was Pacman’s mentor and a close friend and frequent collaborator of Hit-Boy’s as well.

The duo has now returned this week to present the latest cut from Bulletproof Soul. For the freshly released “Told Us No To Do It” track, the two recruited Peezy to assist them as they join forces to present yet another strong offering:

Remember I was down bad, I’m the man now, n***a come around playing then its man down/ Took a shot, and it worked, got the pepper for it, bitch braggin’ on her n***a like his name important

Hit-Boy has had a prolific past year. He joined forces with Nas and dropped off their Magic album right before 2021 came to a close. Prior to that, he shared another collaboration project, this time with Big Sean. Their joint What You Expect EP boasted assists from names like Bryson Tiller and Lil Durk.

Last summer, Los Angeles’ very own Pacman Da Gunman finally unleashed his Less Is More EP, which arrived via Nipsey Hussle’s All Money In No Money Out Records. Clocking in at just under 26 minutes in length, the 8-track body of work boasts features from a solid roster of names like Mozzy, Icewear Vezzo, Wale, Blac Youngsta, and the late and great Nipsey Hussle.

Be sure to press play on Pacman Da Gunman and Hit-Boy’s new “Told Us Not To Do It” track featuring Peezy down below.