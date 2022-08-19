Later this year, Hit-Boy will officially unleash his fall project. Fans have already been able to enjoy a few strong previews from the body of work like “Scholar” featuring 24Hrs and Devin Morrison and “Corsa” with Dom Kennedy. Today (Aug. 19), REVOLT exclusively premieres the official music video for “Fireproof,” a ThirdEyeRaz-directed clip that sees Hit-Boy living lavish in the California hills. On the song, Hit-Boy raps about being one of a kind:

Still a n***a with an attitude working on my gratitude, you don’t understand me and I say that’s understandable/ I’m done with the back and forth, I’m in a territory unexplored/ Aside from being pushed aside, I feel like I was barely living, one day I’m still alive, now it’s that I had to climb road blocks, stop signs, s**t that I ain’t have to do/ People feel entitled to the s**t that make me fireproof

Hit-Boy has been busy behind the boards for multiple collaborative projects this year, including HITGIRL with Dreezy and Bulletproof Soul with Pacman Da Gunman. Back in 2021, he joined forces with Nas to drop off their Magic album and also teamed up with Big Sean for their What You Expect EP.

Some additional assists from the Grammy award-winning producer this year include tracks like “How Far I Came,” “Stupid,” “Change the Game,” “A Father’s Prayer,” and “Eazy,” which are all from The Game’s recent Drillmatic album. Hit-Boy also concocted “Thique” on Beyonce’s RENAISSANCE album, revealing in a recent conversation that he has been holding onto the record for eight years. In additional exciting news, Hit-Boy also announced his partnership with UnitedMasters to launch their Beat Exchange marketplace.

Be sure to press play on Hit-Boy’s brand new music video for “Fireproof” down below and keep a lookout for more previews from his forthcoming project.