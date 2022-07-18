Over the weekend, Hit-Boy returned with his new “Scholar” single featuring 24hrs and Devin Morrison. The release is from his forthcoming fall project and arrived paired with a video directed by Thirdeyeraz. Cleverly playing off of the title, the visual embraces a high school theme and boasts an appearance from Jabari Banks, the star of NBC Peacock’s official reboot of “Fresh Prince of Bel Air.” On “Scholar,” 24Hrs opens up the track with his melodic flow:

I don’t blame lil shawty ’cause she grew up with no father, I like it then I holla, the aura, pop my collar/ Dropped up out of school, we always knew I wasn’t no scholar/ If we talkin’ ’bout math, then I can add up every dollar, I gotta have it, bitch Italian like my fabrics

Comedian n***as funny, you n***as be wasting money/ Shawty gon’ eat it up, soon as she see the money, I keep it P with all the G’s for real/ Spent ten bands on these Carti’s so I can see for real, Hit-Boy that’s my twin, that’s my twin for real/ I told him it’s even better when a real n***a win

Hit-Boy has been busy behind the boards for multiple collaborative projects this year, including HITGIRL with Dreezy and Bulletproof Soul with Pacman Da Gunman. In 2021, he joined forces with Nas and dropped off their Magic album and also teamed up with Big Sean for their What You Expect EP.

Some additional assists from Hit-Boy this year include his work on tracks like “Violence” with The Game and “Corsa” with Dom Kennedy. He also recently announced his partnership with UnitedMasters to launch their Beat Exchange marketplace.

Be sure to press play on Hit-Boy’s brand new music video for “Scholar” featuring 24Hrs and Devin Morrison down below.