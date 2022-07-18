By Regina Cho
  /  07.18.2022

Over the weekend, Hit-Boy returned with his new “Scholar” single featuring 24hrs and Devin Morrison. The release is from his forthcoming fall project and arrived paired with a video directed by Thirdeyeraz. Cleverly playing off of the title, the visual embraces a high school theme and boasts an appearance from Jabari Banks, the star of NBC Peacock’s official reboot of “Fresh Prince of Bel Air.” On “Scholar,” 24Hrs opens up the track with his melodic flow:

I don’t blame lil shawty ’cause she grew up with no father, I like it then I holla, the aura, pop my collar/ Dropped up out of school, we always knew I wasn’t no scholar/ If we talkin’ ’bout math, then I can add up every dollar, I gotta have it, bitch Italian like my fabrics

Comedian n***as funny, you n***as be wasting money/ Shawty gon’ eat it up, soon as she see the money, I keep it P with all the G’s for real/ Spent ten bands on these Carti’s so I can see for real, Hit-Boy that’s my twin, that’s my twin for real/ I told him it’s even better when a real n***a win

Hit-Boy has been busy behind the boards for multiple collaborative projects this year, including HITGIRL with Dreezy and Bulletproof Soul with Pacman Da Gunman. In 2021, he joined forces with Nas and dropped off their Magic album and also teamed up with Big Sean for their What You Expect EP.

Some additional assists from Hit-Boy this year include his work on tracks like “Violence” with The Game and “Corsa” with Dom Kennedy. He also recently announced his partnership with UnitedMasters to launch their Beat Exchange marketplace.

Be sure to press play on Hit-Boy’s brand new music video for “Scholar” featuring 24Hrs and Devin Morrison down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
24Hrs
Devin Morrison
Hit-Boy
Music Videos

Trending
Watch

Lucky Daye celebrates Black musicianship in behind-the-scenes special, "The Link Up"

Go behind the scenes with Lucky Daye as the Grammy Award-winning singer teams up with ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.12.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Throwing props to Sandra Douglass Morgan, the first Black woman team president of the NFL

For this week’s “REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly” Revolutionary of the Week, we shine a spotlight ...
By REVOLT Staff
  /  07.15.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary" and more 2022 Emmy nominations history

In this “REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly” segment, we start with Zendaya making TV history with ...
By REVOLT Staff
  /  07.15.2022
View More