Hit-Boy and Dom Kennedy, two California-born talents, head to the opposite side of the country in their freshly released clip, “Corsa (East Coast Version).” The track was initially teased during Hit-Boy’s “Sway in the Morning” interview last month and is officially now available in full for fans to enjoy. The new ThirdEyeRaz-directed clip captures the essence of New York City by following the duo through trips to the corner store, park link ups, and more as the song provides the perfect soundtrack for their day:

Doin the most, imagine you and me close, all of that homie shit dead/ N***as can’t call me they friend, or call me their man, or call me their woe/ These 40 below, my heart is still cold, I’m revvin’ the motor/

I’m gettin’ changed they watchin’ me slip through the cracks, shorty is into me, she let me crash/ Two person party, we havin’ a bash, what you think all this Julio for? She told me go lock up the studio door, she actin’ up like it’s the movie awards

Hit-Boy has been busy behind the boards for multiple collaborative projects this year, including HITGIRL with Dreezy and Bulletproof Soul with Pacman Da Gunman. In 2021, he joined forces with Nas and dropped off their Magic album and also teamed up with Big Sean for their What You Expect EP.

In terms of what Dom Kennedy has been up to, he shared his most recent project From The Westside With Love last year, tapping in with Quentin Miller, Bryan Roberts, TeeFLii, Kay Franklin, and more for features. He also dropped off visuals like “Deep Thought,” “Don’t Walk Away,” and “Rollin Papers” to keep the project’s momentum going.

Be sure to press play on Hit-Boy and Dom Kennedy’s brand new music video for “Corsa (East Coast Version)” down below.