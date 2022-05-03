I’ll start with Cynthia Erivo in archival Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquierre. This year, designer Nicolas decided to dress every one of his guests in an archival or previously worn look with a twist. The twist, in this case, is Cynthia’s headpiece, a beautiful white head wrap, which was no doubt a nod to her Nigerian heritage.

2. Gunna

Next up is first-time attendee rapper Gunna in a Thom Browne custom look. Designer Thom Browne was one of the most thematically matched designers this year so all of his guests thrived, but Gunna’s look stood out to me for the cape detail, which featured gold bullion and beaded thorns.

3. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is next in an archival gown sketched by Bob Mackie and hand-sewn by costumier Jean Louis for Marilyn Monroe. While not on theme specifically, Kim hit a high note paying homage to a period where glamour and high style were more appreciated and frequent. The similarities between her and Marilyn Monroe are plenty so she’s the perfect person to wear this dress, in my opinion. While it’s been a look of contention for many, I like it.

4. Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys

Next up is Swizz Beatz in a Ralph Lauren Purple Label handmade cream, silk dinner jacket. He completed the look with a nod to New York in the form of a Yankees leather baseball jacket and New Era fitted cap, which was the perfect compliment to wife Alicia Keys’ similarly themed gown.

5. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish turned up in one of the most on-theme looks of the night, wearing custom Gucci. Taking the theme quite literally, she wore an up-cycled Duchesse corseted gown with lace underlay, a matching Duchesse satin skirt, and a similarly Duchesse corsage. She completed the look with an embroidered choker.

6. Will Welch

GQ Global Editorial Director Will Welch hit a high note in a custom Chrome Hearts look that included a three-piece suit with chrome detailing throughout and specially made boots. An irreverent take on “Gilded Glamour” from the American brand best known for its chrome hardware. Well done.

7. Kylie Jenner

Paying homage to the late Virgil Abloh, Kylie Jenner wore a custom Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh “HIGH FASHION” gown featuring a feathered bustier, organza shirt, and veiled “THINKING CAP.” Providing the only look designed by Virgil Abloh, Kylie hit a sentimental note by sharing details for their previous MET plans.

8. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stepped out in a Thom Browne floor-length tailcoat with orchard and laurel leaves embroidered in gold bullion on it. A white tie and classic tuxedo pants complete the look with a special gilded hair clip adding the extra IT factor.

9. Cardi B

Cardi B hit a note of extravagance and “Gilded Glamour” in her Versace gown. Her dress was embroidered with House of Versace Medusa medallions and Grecca in crystal over a tulle base. She accessorized with a matching hand-sculpted neck collar and gloves. Gilded in gold indeed.

10. Blake Lively

Actress Blake Lively channeled the Statue of Liberty, literally, with her Versace gown. Her column gown started with an oversized foil bow and unraveled to reveal a second look, showcasing the statue’s transformation from bronze to oxidized green. All Hail N.Y.!

11. Odell Beckham Jr.

Skewing the “Gilded Glamour” theme this year, Super Bowl winner Odell Beckham Jr. turned up in a casual forest green two-piece set with what appears to be a du-rag by American brand Cactus Plant Flea Market. OBJ took a big risk here by not dressing up but it worked in his favor, in my opinion. A neck full of diamonds and hand jewelry could be taken as a nod to the “Gilded” theme but whatever it is, it works for him.

12. Jodie Turner-Smith

Can skin tone count as gilded? Actress Jodie Turner-Smith makes the question a valid debate in her custom Gucci crystal chain bra and fringed skirt with pleated chiffon details. Her melanin pops against the crystals and chiffon while her finger-waved hair could be taken as a nod to a time of high society.

13. Laquan Smith

Designer Laquan Smith has a very successful brand of his own but his growing relationship with Tom Ford has been a joy to watch. He wore a silver gilded Tom Ford cocktail jacket to the 2022 Met Gala with an evening shirt and tuxedo trousers. Effective and to the point.

14. Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu is a certified style chameleon. This year, she turned up with the House of Marni and designer Francesco Russo. She wore a patchwork-style long jacket with matching top and pants underneath that symbolized the hard work of those underrepresented from all 50 states while the rich were able to live their luxurious lives. A sobering-yet-stylish thought for last night’s theme.

15. Nicki Minaj

Next, we have Nicki Minaj in custom Burberry by Riccardo Tisci. While not particularly gilded, Nicki’s black look did strike the moment. She wore a tulle gown with ruffle and feather details over faux-leather pantaboots with a reconstructed baseball cap.

16. Stormzy

First-time attendee Stormzy hit a high note as well in a custom white wool cape and three-piece tuxedo with satin lapels by Burberry. Gilded in regality for sure.

17. Gigi Hadid