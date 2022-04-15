On Friday (April 15), Kay Flock dropped his new single “Shake It.” The song sees him team up with Cardi B, who taps into her hometown roots to rap alongside fellow Bronx emcees Bory300 and Dougie B. In honor of the new release, Cardi took to Instagram Live, where she shared her thoughts on the headway made in Bronx drill and issued words of advice for those specializing in that particular genre.

“On some G shit yo, let me tell ya’ll lil niggas something…that’s doing Bronx drill. I know it’s a lot of smoke, I know how shit goes, but at the end of the day, do ya’ll music and get signed,” she said. “Do ya’ll music, get signed and get the fuck out of the Bronx because there’s only death and indictments out there.”

“Get signed and get the fuck out the Bronx,” she reiterated. “Don’t give a fuck who ya’ll is, who ya’ll fuck, what shit ya’ll jacking. Get signed and get the fuck out.”

As a native of the Bronx, Cardi acknowledged that she and A Boogie put on for their hometown when they went mainstream. However, she takes her hat off to Bronx drill rappers for making the borough “lit.”

“I fuck with ya’ll. You know why I fuck with all of ya’ll? Because y’all getting the Bronx lit,” she said. “…Right now the Bronx really getting the shit motherfucking lit so shout out to all y’all lil motherfucking drill rappers out there in the motherfucking Bronx. Y’all really got the borough popping like never before, like NEVER BEFORE.”

Cardi’s warning comes on the heels of the arrests of 20 individuals who are believed to be a part of the G-Side/Drilly gang in the Bronx. They are accused of committing 32 crimes in the East Gun Hill Road, Hull Avenue and Decatur Avenue neighborhoods of the borough, some of which were mentioned in drill music investigated by the NYPD.

See a clip from Cardi B’s live below.