What’s up, everybody? I’m Legendary Lade, and this week I’m Kickin’ Facts about the 2022 Grammy Awards fashion — specifically, my 14 best dressed of the evening in no particular order. The Grammys are the biggest night in music, with every nominated musician hoping they get to take home the prestigious gold award. With that in mind, artists often craft the best red carpet looks, just in case they hit that stage as winner!

1. Doja Cat

First, we have Grammy winner Doja Cat in not one but two custom Atelier Versace looks. What I like most about these looks were that they were right on par with what Doja has been giving all award season, in regards to her Planet Her album theme.

2. Lil Nas X

Industry baby Lil Nas X is up next in a custom Balmain look, modeled after a popular baroque-inspired embroidered dress from Creative Director Olivier Rousteing’s F/W 2012 collection. He took it one step further with additional custom Balmain looks for himself and background dancers for his performance.

3. Saweetie

Bay Area rapper Saweetie is onto something for sure: She should win an award for the fastest quick change, as she turned up in three looks for the night. Her second look, a custom black frock by Oscar de la Renta, caught my eye for its timeless sensibilities.

4. Giveon

It’s rare to see men in Chanel so this custom look on R&B singer Giveon hit all the right notes, pun intended. He perfectly accessorized with complimenting Chanel jewelry and black boots.

5. Dua Lipa

Pop star Dua Lipa hit the carpet in a vintage leather bondage gown from Versace’s F/W 1992 collection. Versions of this gown have been worn by Cindy Crawford, Beyoncé, Kelis and Lady Gaga, but Dua still managed to make it her own. She completed the look with maximized statement jewelry from Versace as well.

6. Black Coffee

Black Coffee wore a custom cream Amiri suit with accessories by Louis Vuitton. Paying homage to the late Virgil Abloh, Coffee donned one of Virgil’s staple harnesses in black with signature LV skate sneakers in white completing the winning look.

7. Snoh Aalegra

R&B newcomer Snoh Aalegra looked every inch the red carpet pro in a custom Atelier Versace silver metal mesh gown. She may not have won a Grammy, but she certainly won on the red carpet.

8. Lucky Daye

Lucky Daye was one of the lucky Grammy winners last night, but he also won on the red carpet. He shined in a neon green Jacquemus suit accessorized with Bottega Veneta shoes and Cartier jewelry. Call it the luck of the Irish or maybe just a fly stylist! Ha!

9. SZA

Most would agree when I say it was destined for SZA to win a Grammy, and she didn’t disappoint on her winning night with her red carpet look. She wore a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier corseted gown from their Spring 2006 collection with silk flowers going down the bodice.

10. Jidenna

Classic man Jidenna stood out amongst the male attendees in anything but a classic look from black designer Kenneth Nicholson. A bold, floral-patterned, sleeveless top with matching flared pants and ombré boots cemented his winning look.

11. Halsey

Halsey went for a sleek look from Pressiat which featured a corset and gathered skirt. She topped off the look with a vintage Pierre Cardin hat, shoes by Start Weitzman and Tiffany & Co jewels.

12. Fivio Foreign

BOW!! NY Drill rapper Fivio Foreign stepped out and made his presence known in an all white look inspired by Ih Nom Uh Nit. The jacket and mask were custom made by Trent with all pearls set by hand. Alexander McQueen white pants and Bottega Veneta boots completed the look.

13. Billie Eilish

Singer Billie Eilish is no stranger to pulling off a look on the red carpet. This time she switched it up and went dark in Rick Owens, but the result is still the same: best dressed.

14. Nas

What’s understood doesn’t need to be said, but it doesn’t get much more classic than Nas. The Queens-born Grammy award winner hit the red carpet with his daughter Destiny in a clean, monochromatic suit with statement diamonds.