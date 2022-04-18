What’s up, everybody? I’m Legendary Lade, and I’m checking in for another week of sneaker talk. This week it’s all about the latest output from revered and missed creative polymath Virgil Abloh and his frequent collaborator Nike. For their first posthumous launch since Virgil passed, the two footwear giants teamed up to release an updated pair of Nike Blazer lows in “White University Red.” While Virgil was no stranger to the Blazer silhouette, this was his first time reconstructing a low-top version.

From the sneaker design itself to the box, the Off-White Blazer lows are packed with detail and unique nuances that we’re used to seeing from Virgil. I’ll start at the sole. It’s yellowed throughout for a worn-in effect with a Nike Air Terra Humara-inspired heel featuring a rubberized back sole with a sharpened point. Atop the newly remixed sole sits the white base featuring multiple cut-out holes. Some of the cut-outs intersect with an additional lace set in yellow. The classic Nike swooshes are painted University Red with Helvetica “Off-White for Nike” text and the corresponding Nike headquarters address overlapping the inner swooshes.

Additional details include recurring Virgil staples like “SHOELACES” with his signature quotation mark text on both sets of laces, a white zip tie and a co-branded tongue. An Off-White logo furnishes the insole while Nike is at the heel in bright red. The packaging is also consistent with the sneaker as the brown box also features cut-out holes and co-branded logos throughout. I enjoy the pops of color seen all over the pair.

What are your thoughts on Virgil’s latest creation for Nike? Do you like this colorway or its Black/Electro Green counterpart better?

The Off-White x Nike Blazer Low White University Red was released April 8, 2022 and retailed for $140.