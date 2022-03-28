What’s up, everybody? I’m Legendary Lade, and I’m back with another installment of Kickin’ Facts. As we close out the month of March, which also happens to be Air Max Month, we celebrate one of Nike’s most famous creations: the Air Max model. Today, I present to you an Air Max collaboration between sneaker retailer Concepts and Nike. The pair is a direct descendant of the first Air Max, which was designed in 1987 by footwear designer Tinker Hatfield.

So, what is it about the Air Max that makes it so popular, so special and timeless enough to warrant its own month you ask? Let’s start with the technology that created the shoe back in 1987, which was unheard of at the time, followed by various models and collaborations over the years — each named after the year they debuted, from the classic 95 models to the 97 design. The list could go on endlessly.

As one of three Air Max 1s that Concepts and Nike worked on for their collaboration, the “Mellows” are filled with detail. According to Concepts, they were inspired by the late 1960s and early 70s youth culture — more specifically, the eras’ music festivals and eclectic style. Those eclectic elements display themselves in an olive green mudguard, patterned cowhide, denim and woven panels, and touches of velvet via the tongue. Even the iconic Nike swoosh gets a dose of upending with differing swooshes. One is a striped pattern and the other a flower power mashup. Inventive, colorful soles complete the sneaker with a bright flower-emphasized sneaker box to match.

Without a doubt, these are an interesting way to end Air Max Month. What are your thoughts?

The Concepts and Nike Air Max 1 “Mellow” dropped on March 5 for $170. Check out some photos of the creative detailing above.

Photo Credit: Appatunity