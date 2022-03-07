What’s up, everybody? I’m Legendary Lade and this is another installment of Kickin’ Facts. With March being Women’s History Month, it’s only right that I highlight the many contributions from women to the sneaker industry. While this industry is largely male-dominated, women add that special touch that only they can — especially when it comes to sneaker design. This week, it’s all about the Nike x sacai x Jean Paul Gaultier LDVaporWaffle by female Japanese designer, Chitose Abe.

The world first caught wind of this collaboration last year when it was announced that sacai designer Chitose Abe would take over JPG’s Autumn/Winter 2020 couture collection. No stranger to the sneaker industry, Chitose has delivered many popular reiterations of her Nike “Waffle” shoe since its initial 2019 drop. However, this collaborative pair with JPG is the first time we’ve seen the low-top silhouette elevated to a mid-top. Let’s get into the details!

The three-way collab departs from sacai & Nike’s running heritage, as this pair is a more DIY-infused collector’s item in my opinion. It features exposed baseball glove-like seams throughout the upper in materials such as calf leather, suede and mesh. The sole stays true to its signature foam and rubber makeup, with co-branding on the tongue and sock liner. Additional details include two interwoven navy and white laces and the sailor-inspired blue-and-white insole, which was undoubtedly a nod to JPG’s sailor history. Altogether, this is a complex sneaker that is not for the faint at heart, but great to have as a part of your collection.

Check out detailed photos of the pair above and be sure to let us know your thoughts on the intricate collaboration.

The Nike x sacai x Jean Paul Gaultier LDVaporWaffle was released Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 for $250.

Happy Women’s History Month!

Photo Credit: Appatunity