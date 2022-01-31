What’s up, everybody? I’m Legendary Lade and you know what time it is: Monday aka Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade time. We’re knee-deep into the winter season and if you’re anywhere on the East Coast, you’re especially feeling the frosty weather. That means it’s time to put some of the sneakers away and bring out your boots, if you haven’t already, because there’s nothing worse than a cold breeze or snow hitting your ankles.

If you’re like me, in addition to the classic Timberland “Constructs” or “40 Belows,” you might be asking yourself a question: What’s a stylish but efficient alternative? Enter in the Monumental Mallow lows in red by Givenchy.

Made in Italy, these sculptural rubber boots look like they’re from the future but also have a hint of industrial influence. The slip-on base is made completely of smooth, molded rubber with a tread sole. The black sole, also made of rubber, is about an inch thick with the classic 4G Givenchy logo imprinted on it. They are very comfortable and I like the added height the thickened soles provide. If the bright red color isn’t to your taste, they are available in a range of colors and also have pairs that feature black ribbed knit socks.