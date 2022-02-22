What’s up, everyone? I’m Legendary Lade and this is the latest installment of Kickin’ Facts. This week, I present to you the Dover Street Market x Nike Dunk Low in “Triple White” velvet. But before I go into further details about the sneaker, I want to give a little backstory on Dover Street Market and why its collaborations, especially with Nike, are so highly coveted.

Dover Street Market, also known as DSM, is a high fashion emporium that I liken to a candy store — but for fashionable adults. It was founded by the designer of Comme des Garçons, Rei Kawakubo, and her husband Adrian Joffe. The multi-brand retailer, originally located on Dover Street in Mayfair, London now has locations all over the world, including New York, Paris, London, Ginza, and Los Angeles — to name a few. DSM carries all Comme des Garçons brands, as well as a curated mix of high fashion and streetwear brands. Sounds interesting, right? It certainly is. In my opinion, DSM is one of the last retail stores in the world that show clothes in an articulate way, allowing consumers to interact with fashion in more than just the typical manner. It’s sort of like going to a museum where everything is for sale.