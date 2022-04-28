By Shanique Yates
  /  04.28.2022

The Weeknd just inked a new long-term partnership with Universal Music Group (UMG). It will be an extension of his current, nearly decade-long, relationship with the company.

Building upon the foundation between the Toronto-native, born Makkonen Tesfaye, and UMG’s Republic Records which dates back to 2012, the deal will include recorded music, publishing as well as merchandise and video.

UMG also revealed that Republic Records “will remain his label partner for future recorded music releases,” and that Universal Music Publishing will shell out all future work including his songwriting catalog. However, the catalog portion of the agreement won’t take place until his current commitment with Kobalt comes to an end.

His longtime manager and the CEO of SalXCo and XO Records shared his excitement about the future.

“Over a decade together says it all,” he expressed. “Our relationship is built on trust, success and family values. I am proud and excited to be beside Sir Lucian Monte, Avery, Jody and the rest of the Universal family building our next decade together.

Throughout the course of his career, The Weeknd has sold a whopping 75 million albums. His track “Blinding Lights” also hold the record as the longest-charting song in Billboard history. It remained on the Hot 100 chart for 90 weeks – a move that is unheard of.

“The Weeknd is a world-class, boundary breaking artist and I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome him and Sal to UMPG,” said UMPG chairman-CEO Jody Gerson. “Through this expanded and multi-faceted agreement, UMPG, Republic and Bravado global teams will be empowered to work closely together under one roof, maximizing opportunities and value for the Weeknd’s artistry in unprecedented ways.”

Earlier this month, The Weeknd joined Coachella as a co-headliner after Kanye West announced his decision to drop out of the renowned music festival.

He also headlined the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show.

