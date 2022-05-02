Today (May 2), Juicy J is back with his latest visual, and he tapped in with the crunkstar himself, Duke Deuce, for the assist. The freshly released “Step Back” video is directed by frequent collaborator Gabriel Hart, also known as Video God. It features Juicy J doing his best James Harden impersonation as the duo proceeds to play in the most lit basketball game while they deliver their bars:

Walkin’ on the money, it’s a money carpet (Step back) thirteen thousand, James Harden (Step back)/ Swish, shoot my shot, I don’t miss (Step back) breakin’ records in the club, ballin’ like a bitch (Step back)/ Swish, hide yo’ ho, we take yo’ bitch (Step back) you know I’m high as hell like J. R. Smith (Step back)

Back in February, longtime collaborators Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa delivered their joint album Stoner’s Night, which contains 13 cuts and additional appearances from Elle Varner, Project Pat, and BIG30, the last of who appears on the standout cut “Weak.” In the past year or so, Juicy J has continued to hold his position as a hot commodity, contributing his vocal and/or production skills to songs like Key Glock’s “Gangsta,” Bella Thorne’s “In You,” Isaiah Rashad’s “RIP Young (Remix),” $NOT’s “Halle Berry,” Kash Doll’s “Like A Pro,” Logic’s “Perfect (Remix),” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Pipe Up.”

Currently, Duke Deuce is getting his fans ready for the release of his forthcoming album Crunkstar. Following the previously released drops “WTF!,” “Falling Off” featuring Rico Nasty, and “I Ain’t Worried About It,” the Memphis emcee kept the momentum going this month with a new single titled “Running Out of Love,” which sees an assist from Dante Smith.

Be sure to press play on Juicy J and Duke Deuce’s brand new music video “Step Back” down below.