Currently, Duke Deuce is getting his fans ready for the release of his forthcoming album Crunkstar. Following the previously released drops “WTF!,” “Falling Off” featuring Rico Nasty, and “I Ain’t Worried About It,” the Memphis emcee keeps the momentum going today (April 15) with a new single titled “Running Out of Love,” which sees an assist from Dante Smith. The newly released single shows off the “crunkrock” side of Deuce’s sound, as the guitar wails in the background as his melodies take over:

Running out of love you can keep your love naw I just wanna fuck, I don’t fuck with clear dark spirits in my cup/ Too much going on got the AR in the club, pussy bet not move wrong we don’t need a reason/ N***as think we’re in the cut till we have to bleed one, Yyung nigga 15 I was chunkin G’s up/ 1 phone call pussy n***a we up

10 toes down I forever ride, I’m gangster till I die/ All this damn pain makes it hard to cry, it maybe cause that I’m/ Running out of love, running out of love, running out of love, running out of love, running out of love, running out of love

The accompanying visual is directed by Hitkidd and shows Duke on a stage performing his heart out as he belts the lyrics. Upon it’s eventual release, Crunkstar will follow Duke’s criminally slept-on Duke Nukem, which was released in February of last year and saw collaborations alongside A$AP Ferg, Offset, Young Dolph, Foogiano, Lil Keed, and Latto. Including the aforementioned tracks, the subsequent timeframe saw Deuce providing his high energy verses for Isaiah Rashad (“Lay Wit Ya“) and Zaytoven (“Its Nothing“).

Be sure to press play on Duke Deuce’s brand new music video for “Running Out of Love” featuring Dante Smith down below.