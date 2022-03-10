Earlier this week, Mike Dimes officially dropped off his new IN DIMES WE TRUST project, which is equipped with 12 new tracks to show off his talents. The new body of work is a follow-up to 2021’s DLOG. In a stand-out track from IN DIMES WE TRUST, he made sure to tap in with Duke Deuce, a fellow rising favorite. Together the two create an irreplaceable vibe on “WHERE THE PARTY AT?” as they ride the ominous beat with ease:

Spent a cool couple racks to get me icy (Icy) and I’m like, ‘Ooh, I see why they wanna fight me’/ Baby girl, you was just my hoe, you ain’t my wifey in my world, I got lotta bitches wantin’ Mike D (Okay), here we go/ I’ma spend a couple hunnid bucks to get Camp Billy up (On gang) I’m fuckin’ up the industry, ten mill’ without a dealie, bruh

In a recent sit-down, Mike delved a bit into his mindset when it comes to creating a moment with his music. “It was really just arrogance,” he confidently says. “My cockiness and arrogance was so in this because of my first project. It was very grimy, rough, like, ‘I’m trying to get there, but I already feel like I’m there.’ This one is just like, ‘Yeah, I’m trying to get there, but more people know me.’ So, I could really be flashy a little bit more and talk my, you know.”