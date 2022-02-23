Odell Beckham Jr. is having an exciting month. On Wednesday (Feb. 23), the Super Bowl champion revealed that he and his longtime girlfriend Lauren Wood welcomed their first child together last week.

“(Feb. 17)… THE biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth!” he captioned a series of photos of himself, Wood and their bundle of joy. “The words, I can’t even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me… a moment I will never forget and cherish forever.”

OBJ also announced the baby’s name, Zydn, and said his “life [has] changed for the better.”

The 29-year-old showed his appreciation for Wood, writing, “U changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all… EFFORTLESSLY! Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because I now kno[w] with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything. I love u so much.”

As reported by REVOLT, OBJ also clenched his first Super Bowl win with the Los Angeles Rams earlier this month. During the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, however, he tore his ACL. In the post, Beckham said he’s now recovering after successfully undergoing surgery for the injury.

“… This last week has been one that I truly could never forget,” he wrote. “I had never been more prepared and focused for a game in my life, I was ready to go nuclear and perform at the highest level that I ever had in my career… I was ON. Motivated, determined, and eyes set on a goal that I promised to myself and this team from the moment I decided to be an LA Ram. Safe to say those were my plans and not God’s.”

“I kno[w] y’all probably tired of hearing me say this every year now ‘this my year,’ BUT IM GON BE BACK!!!” he added. “U better believe imma be back, and imma be back better than ever before.”

See his full post below.