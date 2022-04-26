By Legendary Lade
  /  04.26.2022

What’s up, everybody? I’m Legendary Lade, and I’m back for another week of Kickin’ Facts. This week, it’s about the Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High in “Mushroom.” As a follow-up to her Jordan drop last year, which featured an updated twist on the Air Jordan 1 KO and 15, respectively, the AF1 is a natural selection for Billie as it’s a vital part of her style DNA. Known for her oversized silhouettes and affinity for streetwear, the AF1s perfectly compliment her sartorial choices.

For her go-round, Billie took an interesting approach to the AF1, which was first introduced in 1982. She opted for environmentally conscious materials such as synthetic nubuck made from post-consumer recycled content. The nubuck covers the sneaker from top to bottom in a tonal Mushroom color, evoking a soft look and feel. The color and material are consistent with her Jordan collab, which was also 100% Vegan and muted in color. I like Billie’s choice of synthetic nubuck because it has a substantive weight to it once it’s on foot without the use of any animal product at all. It’s also interesting how the advancement of technology has allowed creators to use environmentally safe fabrics without sacrificing design intent or quality.

Additional details include five mid-foot straps, which cover the laces making this the perfect performance shoe. Her signature figurine logo, which she drew at 15, is on the lace dubraes and the similarly colored Mushroom box. The message “It’s hard to stop once it starts” furnishes the box and could be a hint at what’s to come from the young creative and Nike. Only time will tell.

What are your thoughts on Billie’s latest output with Nike? Would you strap them up all the way? 

The Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High “Mushroom” was released April 25, for $170 with an accompanying apparel collection. 

