Nike commemorated Tiger Woods’ triumphant return to the Masters Tournament with an epic commercial.

It’s been nearly 25 years since Woods won his first Masters, and the sport has changed some since he stepped onto the links. The five-time Masters winner has undoubtedly opened the door for more golfers who look like him.

Nike enlisted avid golfer Schoolboy Q to showcase Woods’ journey and influence in a one-minute visual.

“Yo, I got a question for you,” Q asks before teeing off. “What would you be willing to do to chase your dream? Would you be willing to follow it to a place you’re not welcome?”

As highlights of young Tiger flash on the screen, Q continues: “Would you be strong enough? Would you? Strong enough to carry it on one leg … Would you carry it through the fire?”

The montage of Tiger winning multiple Masters drives the point home before Q looks straight into the camera and asks, “Would you open doors for people like me?”

“For people like us?” he asks while the camera pans to multiple multi-racial young golfers practicing their swings.

The commercial ends with Schoolboy driving off on his golf cart as the screen wipes to the phrase “Tiger would.”

“It isn’t just about golf, it’s about succeeding against all odds. Tiger is never done,” Nike tweeted along with the video.

As Round 4 of the Masters Tournament gets underway Sunday (April 10), the chances of Woods taking home yet another green jacket are slim.

Despite it being the first time in 17 months since he last competed on the PGA Tour, in Round 1 he showed flashes of vintage Tiger. However, Round 2 and Round 3 —where he shot a 6-over 78 — didn’t go so well. The latter happened to be the worst round of his career at Augusta National, according to CBS sports.

Check out the epic Nike commercial starring Schoolboy Q below: