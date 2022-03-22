What’s up, everybody? I’m Legendary Lade, and this is another installment of Kickin’ Facts. We made it through winter and now it’s time for spring. That means, peeling back the layers and lightening up your color palette. You know what else signifies spring — white-on-white kicks! With the ground clearing and the temperature rising, it’s time to step out in your best all-white sneakers. We all know the popular AF1s, which are a must-have — but being the tastemaker that I am, I would be remiss if I didn’t put you on to an elevated option. Cue the Nike Kwondo 1’s by K-Pop artist G Dragon.

I’ll start by acknowledging how different these are from any other sneakers on the market right now, a fact that I love. The Kwondo 1 takes inspiration from a multitude of sources, beginning with its name, which comes from the traditional Korean form of martial arts known as Taekwondo. Its leather upper has Brogue-like dress shoe detailing and stitching, while its considerably stacked midsole adds a luxurious flair. It also features a removable flap-like lace cover with G-Dragon’s PEACEMINUSONE logo and Nike branding.

Additional details include an embroidered daisy (another G-Dragon signature, minus one flower petal) at the heel tabs and an extra set of laces. It also comes in a special white box with black lining. As a whole, this is a unique sneaker from packaging to design.

The Kwondo 1’s first surfaced late last year to much less fanfare than its predecessor’s Nike AF1 collab. However, this was to be expected because of its atypical design style. Nevertheless, shoutout to G-Dragon and Nike for providing a different silhouette for those who may want a unique look. I personally think these are slept on and will be heavily influential in the future.

What are your thoughts on these?

The Nike Kwondo 1’s were released Feb. 25, 2022 for $180.

Photo Credit: Appatunity