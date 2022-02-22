Today (Feb. 22), R&B singer-songwriter Marzz has announced an upcoming run of tour dates opening for R&B superstar H.E.R on her upcoming North American leg of her “Back Of My Mind Tour.” The support dates kick off Apr. 14th in Seattle, WA.

The emerging star recently released their new single “KMS” with an accompanying live performance video via Keep Cool/RCA Records. The track serves as a follow-up to their 2021 debut EP Love Letterz, a captivating introduction to the Louisville starlet’s classic R&B and gospel influences.

“IM SCREEEAMING!!!!,” Marzz excitedly types. “Back Of My Mind Tour tickets on sale this Friday, Feb. 25th @ 10am! I hope to meet all of you in every city just to tell you how much I appreciate you!! Thank you [H.E.R.] for this amazing opportunity! Let’s rock out.”

Marzz has been generating excitement for what’s to come in 2022. They recently performed their dreamy ballad “Countless Times” during BET’s Soul Train Awards, and opened for Jack Harlow at a hometown special in Louisville, Kentucky. Marzz was also recently named to Sirius XM’s Future Five Class of 2022, and Billboard’s Top 15 Hip-Hop & R&B Artists to Watch in 2022.

Back in June, H.E.R. shared her debut album Back Of My Mind. The star-studded track list boasted names like Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Khaled, Bryson Tiller, Chris Brown, Yung Bleu, Lil Baby, and Cordae. Prior to that, H.E.R.’s last full-length project before that was 2019’s I Used To Know Her. The 19-track compilation included features from DJ Scratch, YBN Cordae, and Bryson Tiller. In 2020, she shared a handful of singles including “Do To Me,” “Wrong Places” from Songland, “Slide” and its remix featuring A Boogie, Chris Brown, and the late Pop Smoke, and “Comfortable.”

Be sure to keep a look out for tickets to this tour coming soon!