Less than three weeks before the long-awaited return of the FX series “Atlanta,” fans are getting a glimpse of what’s to come. In a newly-released trailer for the show, characters Earn (Donald Glover); Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry); Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) are seen as they embark on more adventures in a whole new continent.

The third season of the Emmy Award-winning series will follow the group as they take on Europe for Paper Boi’s successful tour. There, they will navigate “their new surroundings as outsiders and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to,” according to the synopsis. The installment will run for 10 episodes and will be followed soon after by the series’ fourth and final season.

When discussing the decision to end “Atlanta” after season four, Glover, the mastermind behind the highly-acclaimed series, explained that it was simply the right time.

“To be honest, I wanted to end it after season two,” he said during a Q&A at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. “Death is natural. I feel like when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right, they don’t happen. I don’t feel any longevity. Because then things start to get weird.”

“The story was always supposed to be what it was. And the story, it really was us,” he continued. “Everybody in that writers’ room, everybody on set. It really was what we were going through and what we talked about. … I think it ends perfectly.” Ultimately, he added, he has no regrets.

“Atlanta” will premiere on March 24 on FX after a three-year hiatus. Episodes will be accessible on Hulu the day after each televised broadcast. Past seasons are currently available on the streaming service.

Watch the trailer below.