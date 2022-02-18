After nearly four years, “Atlanta” will be making its return to FX this year, premiering what’s been announced as their final two seasons. Donald Glover, who originally intended to end the show at season two, explained the decision on Thursday (Feb. 17) during the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

“Death is natural,” said the actor, who wears multiple hats behind the scenes. “I feel like when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right, they don’t happen. I don’t feel any longevity. Because then things start to get weird.”

“The story was always supposed to be what it was. And the story, it really was us,” he continued. “Everybody in that writers’ room, everybody on set. It really was what we were going through and what we talked about…I think it ends perfectly.”

“Atlanta” follows the story of Glover’s character Earn, a Princeton University dropout who takes on the role of managing cousin Paper Boi (played by Brian Tyree Henry) as his rap career begins to take off. The job, he hopes, would help to improve his life and put him in better standing in the eyes of his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, Van (Zazie Beetz).

As vital characters of the show, Beetz and Henry also shared their thoughts on ending this chapter of their lives.

“I was a little emotional,” said Beetz, “but I agree with Donald that we’re ending on what feels like a peak and not letting it peter out. I think the best thing is knowing when to end it, and knowing when to move on with things.”

“’ Atlanta’ feels like an institution,” added Henry. “You go to high school for four years, you go to college for four years, this was our own graduation of going somewhere bigger. I am so deeply connected to these people. That was the greatest gift of doing this show. If we decide to come back together when we’re 65, with arthritis medication and our walkers, we probably will because we’re all connected for the rest of our lives.”