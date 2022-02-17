“Atlanta” is coming to an end this year. According to Variety, the Donald Glover-fronted series is calling it a wrap in 2022, but will end with a fourth season this fall.

As reported by REVOLT, the show is currently gearing up to premiere its third season next month.

“The fourth and final season is slated to debut in the same manner this fall,” FX Chairman John Landgraf announced during an FX executive session on Thursday (Feb. 17). “The new season is everything you’ve come to expect from ‘Atlanta,’ which is to say, expect the unexpected. Sit back and enjoy the trip.”

The Emmy Award-winning TV series will make its long-awaited return on March 24 with the first two episodes of season three airing on FX.

The company’s Entertainment President Eric Schrier announced the show would be returning in a statement late last year.

“We are thrilled to have ‘Atlanta’ back with a new season on March 24th,” he said at the time. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes ‘Atlanta’ so great.”

According to a synopsis, “Atlanta” season three was filmed and takes place in Europe.

“Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 finds Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred / Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to,” the synopsis reads.

The show’s third season will run for 10 episodes with each episode airing on Hulu the day after its televised broadcast. “Atlanta” season four is expected to see the group return to the show’s titular Georgia city. A premiere date for the final season has not yet been announced.