By Jon Powell
  /  05.03.2022

Yesterday (May 2), NYC’s Metropolitan Museum of Art hosted this year’s highly publicized Met Gala, and your favorite artists and celebrities made sure to pull out all of the stops for the red carpet. Among said talents included hip hop frontrunners like Future, Gunna, Jack Harlow, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Nicki Minaj, all of whom delivered their best interpretations of the “Guilded Age” theme chosen for the night’s exhibition, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

While she didn’t attend this year’s Met Gala, Rihanna’s presence was still more than felt — much in part thanks to a towering marble statue of the billionaire mogul. Brought to life via the Met and Vogue Magazine, said statue was a re-creation of the latter’s most recent cover, which saw a pregnant Rih Rih rocking a red Alaïa bodysuit. Currently said to be working on a long-awaited follow-up to 2016’s Anti, Rihanna made sure to share a video of the statue on Twitter:

shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!”

Appearing along with her family and boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian decided to deliver shock and awe by wearing an iconic dress from the late Marilyn Monroe — specifically, the very dress that the entertainer wore while singing to President John F. Kennedy during his 45th birthday celebration back in 1962. Speaking to Vogue, Kardashian spoke on the “strict” fitness and health regimen she endured to fit into the sheer, multimillion dollar gown:

“I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein.”

Another notable attendee was Genesis Suero, a news anchor for the Spanish network Telemundo. Donning a dress by Lucia Rodriguez, said reporter found herself as the center of attention for her show-stealing outfit, and fans on social media made sure to gush over what they witnessed:

Check out plenty of other outfits from this year’s Met Gala (along with wide-ranging opinions from the Twitterverse) below.

