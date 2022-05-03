Yesterday (May 2), NYC’s Metropolitan Museum of Art hosted this year’s highly publicized Met Gala, and your favorite artists and celebrities made sure to pull out all of the stops for the red carpet. Among said talents included hip hop frontrunners like Future, Gunna, Jack Harlow, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Nicki Minaj, all of whom delivered their best interpretations of the “Guilded Age” theme chosen for the night’s exhibition, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

While she didn’t attend this year’s Met Gala, Rihanna’s presence was still more than felt — much in part thanks to a towering marble statue of the billionaire mogul. Brought to life via the Met and Vogue Magazine, said statue was a re-creation of the latter’s most recent cover, which saw a pregnant Rih Rih rocking a red Alaïa bodysuit. Currently said to be working on a long-awaited follow-up to 2016’s Anti, Rihanna made sure to share a video of the statue on Twitter:

“shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!”

Appearing along with her family and boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian decided to deliver shock and awe by wearing an iconic dress from the late Marilyn Monroe — specifically, the very dress that the entertainer wore while singing to President John F. Kennedy during his 45th birthday celebration back in 1962. Speaking to Vogue, Kardashian spoke on the “strict” fitness and health regimen she endured to fit into the sheer, multimillion dollar gown:

“I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein.”

Another notable attendee was Genesis Suero, a news anchor for the Spanish network Telemundo. Donning a dress by Lucia Rodriguez, said reporter found herself as the center of attention for her show-stealing outfit, and fans on social media made sure to gush over what they witnessed:

SHE’S JUST A REPORTER???? YALL WE HAVE A CINDRELLA SITUATION HERE BECAUSE THIS GIRL JUST OWNED MET GALA #MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/BH3GWleEAu — sıla🏡 || is very very ia because of school (@lightoflou) May 2, 2022

the winner of 2022 met gala goes to the interviewer, genesis suero. she did her job and served looks, understanding the assignment at the same time. A QUEEN! pic.twitter.com/XlQ70ncvAi — khalia. | brittany murphy nation (@NINETIESRNB) May 3, 2022

Check out plenty of other outfits from this year’s Met Gala (along with wide-ranging opinions from the Twitterverse) below.

Camila Cabello and Jack Harlow greeting each other with a hug at the #MetGala after Harlow’s interview with Emma Chamberlain pic.twitter.com/rEsz2k4Vld — Camila Cabello Daily (@TheCamilaDaily) May 3, 2022

LIZZO CAME TO GRAB THE MET GALA BY THE NECK #MetGala pic.twitter.com/RuZZMLe2qW — abby (@pinkconvrse) May 3, 2022

this is the worst photo to ever exist in Met Gala history #MetGala pic.twitter.com/UDhdGrzZKf — ivy (@ohhhhherewego) May 3, 2022

If Eric Adam’s wants to end gun violence he should examine the rise in crime in his city, start blaming it on the criminals roaming the streets, not law abiding citizens who own guns. Also the tux is hideous. https://t.co/vfWSKx7jw1 — Concerned in NYC (@ConcernedinNYC2) May 3, 2022

Idc this is fucken iconic for her to wear the original

Kim Kardashian #MetGala pic.twitter.com/w7NIbj6pwu — unidentified (@de_bishh) May 3, 2022

It’s not the met gala without some bathroom and group photos #MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/otsMH9r9kh — sofia (@SOFIssticated) May 3, 2022

Nicki Minaj's 2022 Met Gala look has been praised by Vogue, ELLE Magazine, Harper BAZAAR, E!News, Variety and more. pic.twitter.com/asDbTzfjuH — OH! (@olamharriston) May 3, 2022

Rihanna is now officially the queen of Met Gala #MetGala pic.twitter.com/gB326ATgYE — Fenty Cop (@FentyCop) May 3, 2022

gunna wears a long cape in 3-ply mohair with gold bullion and beaded thorns embroidery over a suit in 3-ply mohair with gold 4-bar embroidery.@1GunnaGunna #thombrowne #metgala #gunna pic.twitter.com/MWU46cxS69 — Thom Browne (@ThomBrowne) May 3, 2022

Gunna treating his puppy bag like a real dog and bringing it to the met gala ball as has me in actual tears pic.twitter.com/wXfF6w56rw — ☇ Cuckoo ☇ (@aragazar) May 3, 2022

Damn future aint dripping niggah be pourin at the met gala #MetGala pic.twitter.com/H14jiO99pH — The tweet of UGLY° (@Theuglytweep) May 3, 2022

Me opening Twitter every 5 secs waiting for Cardi’s met gala look pic.twitter.com/YeX1M8VQN8 — ARYAN BG ❤️‍🔥 (@badboiari) May 2, 2022