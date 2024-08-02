Image Image Credit Getty Image Alt Simone Biles, Kai Cenat, Kamala Harris, Beyoncé, and Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

With each passing year, we progress as a culture toward something greater. In 2024, we saw incredible accomplishments and feats across entertainment, music, sports, politics, and social justice. This was a year when many stepped out of the box, from Beyoncé’s groundbreaking COWBOY CARTER and Kamala Harris’ valiant run for office to Kai Cenat’s record-breaking Twitch streams and LeBron James’ first NBA game alongside his son. REVOLT’s Power List gives flowers to the dreamers, innovators, and forward-thinkers of the year. Check out who made the cut in each category and get the rundown on what set them apart from the rest in 2024 below.

Music

Image Image Credit Getty Image Alt Kendrick Lamar, Tyla, and Shaboozey Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Beyoncé

Image Image Credit Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is no stranger to breaking the internet, so shocking her fans once again in 2024 came as no surprise.

During the 2024 Super Bowl, the Grammy winner shocked fans when she appeared in a cheeky Verizon commercial about breaking the internet. At the end of the advertisement, she said, “Okay, they ready. Drop the new music.” Moments after the commercial aired, she released a teaser for a new country album, RENAISSANCE: ACT II, later known as COWBOY CARTER, that was set to release on March 29. In true Yoncé fashion, she also surprise-dropped two of the album’s tracks, “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em,” on the same day – sending the internet into a frenzy – but are we shocked?

Beyoncé made history, once again, when she became the first Black woman to hit No. 1 on the Billboard’s Hot Country chart for “Texas Hold ‘Em,” which also topped the Billboard Hot 100. Knowles-Carter’s eighth studio album, COWBOY CARTER, also made history when it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart. What made the album even more special was not only the inclusion of country legends like Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, and Linda Martell, but it also gave Beyonce’s huge fanbase exposure to Black country artists like Tanner Adell, Reyna Roberts, Tiera Kennedy, and Brittney Spencer, who are all featured on “BLACKBIIRD,” and Willie Jones on “JUST FOR FUN,” and Shaboozey who’s on “SPAGHETTII” and “SWEET HONEY BUCKIN.”

Kendrick Lamar

Image Image Credit Jacopo Raule / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kendrick Lamar already has a Pulitzer Prize and multiple Grammy Awards on his list of achievements, but 2024 might just be his best year yet.

In March, on Future and Metro Boomin’s album, WE DON’T TRUST YOU, Lamar featured on the duo’s song “Like That,” where he rapped, “Motherf**k the big three, n**ga, it's just big me.” Those lyrics sparked the start of arguably one of the biggest feuds in the history of rap music. In response, Drake released two tracks, “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle” in April. Lamar followed up with “euphoria,” in which he labeled himself as “the biggest hater” and rapped the internet quotable phrase, “What is it? The braids?”

Lamar didn’t stop there, a few days later, on May 3, he released “6:16 in LA”— digging at Drake's series of songs like “9AM in Dallas,” and “4PM in Calabasas.” On the same day, Drake released “Family Matters,” to which Lamar responded with “meet the grahams” the next day. Not even a day later, Lamar released “Not Like Us,” the song that changed everything. Drake responded with “The Heart Part 6,” jabbing at Lamar’s “The Heart” series, but the damage was already done.

“Not Like Us,” the infectious, California-coded track, produced by DJ Mustard debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, securing its place as a contender for the 2024 song of the summer. In what was a glorious and entertaining week for rap fans that we didn’t want to end, Lamar came out on top.

Lamar continued his victory lap on Juneteenth when he held a “Pop Out” concert in Inglewood, California that was also streamed live on Prime Video. Lamar performed his greatest hits and closed out the show by playing “Not Like Us” at least five times.

The Compton star’s winning streak continued as he was announced as the coveted halftime show performer for the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans. He was also the November cover star of Harper’s Bazaar, and then, on Nov. 22, Lamar surprise-dropped an album titled GNX.

Tyla

Image Image Credit Gareth Cattermole/MTV EMA / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyla Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

South African singer Tyla splashed into the spotlight when the viral dance challenge to her hit song “Water” flooded social media timelines across the globe. The pop singer was already building a name for herself in the music industry, releasing music, and even featuring on the soundtrack for Netflix’s “Blood & Water.” But the hit song and dance — which featured the Johannesburg native performing the South African “Bacardi” dance while pouring water down her back — propelled her to new heights.

Tyla continued to soar in her debut era when she won the first-ever Best African Performance Grammy Award for “Water,” all before the release of her debut studio album the following month.

Since then, the young talent is continuing to prove that she isn’t just a viral sensation. In 2024, she won an MTV Video Music Award, two BET Awards, three MTV European Music Awards, and performed at the prelude to the Paris Olympics and the comeback Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. As Tyla’s star continues to rise, we know one thing is for certain, she isn’t just a girl with viral dance on TikTok — she’s an artist who’s here to stay.

GloRilla

Image Image Credit Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

GloRilla’s birth name being Gloria Hallelujah Woods is a perfect fit because she’s had many blessings come her way in 2024. The Memphis native, who entered the limelight in 2022, after the release of ‘F.N.F.” Two years later, the CMG label signee, is proving she’s not even close to being a one-hit wonder.

In February, GloRilla released “Yeah Glo!” a self-motivating track that gave fans a taste of what they would be getting from her in the year. The single peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. Also, in April, GloRilla followed up with the release of her mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang, which featured a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, “Wanna Be,” which peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song received even more streams when a remix was released featuring Cardi B.

In the summer, GloRilla joined Megan Thee Stallion on her “Hot Girl Summer Tour,” where they performed “Wanna Be,” and were even joined by Cardi B for their performance at Madison Square Garden. You would think that “Wanna Be” was going to be the GloRilla song of the summer, but she had other tricks up her sleeve.

On June 21, GloRilla released “TGIF” and 7 p.m. on Fridays were never the same again. The catchy song about being single and going out and turning up with friends, peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard chart. Regardless of the charts, “TGIF” was a certified hit that even caught the attention of Rihanna who posted a video rapping the lyrics to her partner ASAP Rocky. The “Blessed” rapper also delivered a stellar performance at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in September, and a week later she announced that she would be releasing her debut album on Oct. 11.

The 25-year-old’s first studio album, GLORIOUS, which featured collaborators like Latto, Kirk Franklin, T-Pain, her tourmate Megan Thee Stallion, and more, debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart, further proving her ability to create strong bodies of work. Just a few weeks after the album’s release, GloRilla received Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song Grammy nominations for the song that set the tone for GloRilla’s blessed 2024, “Yeah Glo!”

Shaboozey

Image Image Credit Mike Mulholland / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Shaboozey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Those who weren’t familiar with Shaboozey likely got to know him on Beyoncé’s country album, COWBOY CARTER, where he featured on two tracks, “SPAGHETTII,” and “SWEET HONEY BUCKIIN.’”

The Nigerian-American artist, who combines country, rock, and Hip Hop in his sound, had already put out two albums before releasing his third studio album, Where I’ve Been Isn’t Where I’m Going. The album features the song, “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” an interpolation of J-Kwon’s “Tipsy,” which shot to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Country Chart, even replacing Beyoncé’s history-making country song, “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

Shaboozey jumped right into action this year, giving his first BET Awards performance with J-Kwon, and being featured on the TIME100 Next list and Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list.

Usher

Image Image Credit Kayla Oaddams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Usher Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

For over 30 years, Usher has delivered stellar performances, dance moves, and songs, and the star definitely continued to do so in 2024.

February was a big month for the R&B legend, who released his ninth studio album, Coming Home, on the ninth day of the month, just a few days before its release the “Confessions” singer announced his “Usher: Past Present and Future” world tour. In the same week, Usher delivered a medley of his greatest hits as the headliner for the 2024 Super Bowl LVIII Halftime show. The mic was on for the entire performance, and it wouldn’t be an Usher show without immaculate choreography.

While the Super Bowl proved how much of a generational talent Usher is, it’s endearing when his talent is recognized by other artists in the industry. Just over a month after his legendary halftime performance, the eight-time Grammy Award winner was presented with the Entertainer of the Year Award and the President’s Award at the 2024 NAACP Awards, in which he showed gratitude to the women who support him. “They say behind or beside or with every strong man is a stronger woman, and for that I thank my mother and my beautiful wife, Jennifer, for holding me down,” he said.

At the 2024 BET Awards, the Atlanta native was honored with a lifetime achievement award that was celebrated with a woman-led tribute performed by Keke Palmer, Coco Jones, Chlöe Bailey, Victoria Monét, Teyana Taylor, Tinashe, Marsha Ambrosius, and Latto, plus Childish Gambino. The father of four also received the Global Visionary of the Year Award at the 2024 Ebony Power 100 Gala.

Entertainment

Image Image Credit Getty Image Alt Quinta Brunson, Kai Cenat, and Shannon Sharpe Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Quinta Brunson

Image Image Credit Jerod Harris / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Quinta Brunson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Quinta Brunson’s ascension from viral internet star to actress, writer, and producer has been astounding to witness. The “Abbott Elementary” creator made history at the top of 2024 when she won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 75th Annual Emmy Awards. This win made Brunson the second Black woman to achieve the honor, with the first being Isabel Sanford, who received the honor in 1981.

The star tearfully accepted the award and shared her love for comedy on stage, “I love making ‘Abbott Elementary’ so much and I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy. I feel it every time. I love comedy so much. I’m so happy to get this.”

Colman Domingo

Image Image Credit Maya Dehlin Spach / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Colman Domingo Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Not only is Colman Domingo arguably one of the flyest people to walk a red carpet, but he’s also an incredibly talented actor who racked up a lot of accolades. He received Oscar, Golden Globe, and NAACP Image Award nominations for his role in Rustin. At the 2024 NAACP Image Awards, Domingo took home trophies for his role as a lead actor in Rustin, and supporting actor in The Color Purple.

When Domingo isn’t delivering superb performances on the big screen, he’s serving look after look on the red carpet. Whether it’s Balmain fresh off the runway or custom Dolce & Gabbana, the Sing Sing star always stuns in his looks - so much so that he caught Vogue’s attention.

When the 2025 Met Gala theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” was revealed, Domingo was announced as one of the co-chairs. The theme pays tribute to Black dandyism, described in Ebony as “the diasporic metamorphosis of Black men turning into style giants.” It was the ideal theme for Domingo and his perfectly tailored style.

Kai Cenat

Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kai Cenat Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Kai Cenat’s home is becoming a regular stop for celebrities on their promo tours. The streamer and YouTuber has become a force in the entertainment media space, with major stars like Nicki Minaj, Serena Williams, Kevin Hart, and more being guests on his livestreams on Twitch.

The content creator has over 15 million followers on Twitch, and his June 2024 stream with Druski and Kevin Hart broke a major record. According to AFROTECH, the livestream of the trio beat the Twitch viewership record in North America with 712,600 concurrent viewers. In November, he became the first Twitch streamer to surpass 500,000 subscribers. Cenat is also using his influence to secure brand deals with major brands. In October, he partnered with McDonald’s on the launch of their Chicken Big Mac, which included his very own meal on the menu. Cenat’s success landed him on Forbes’ Top Creators list with reported earnings of $8.5 million.

Jazzy’s World TV

Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jazzy’s World Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Jazzy’s World TV, whose real name is Jazlyn Guerra, is a young journalist who doesn’t let her age get in the way of her dreams. The young media maven, who started her career at just 9 years old, has already interviewed giants in the entertainment industry, including JAY-Z, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, and more.

Notable interviews she conducted this year were with Rihanna at the Fenty and PUMA launch of the Avanti sneaker for kids, as well as Mike Tyson before his highly anticipated match against Jake Paul.

Jazzy has worked the carpet during red carpet premieres and press junkets, interviewing high-profile talent such as Halle Berry, Lupita Nyong’o, and Chris Hemsworth. While Jazzy already has an outstanding resume, we know that it will get even longer and more impressive in the years to come.

Shannon Sharpe

Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Shannon Sharpe Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

At the top of the year, Sharpe sat down with comedian Katt Williams for a conversation that soon took over the internet. After Williams voiced his opinion on many subjects, including other comedians, the video generated over 85 million views on Sharpe’s YouTube channel.

The interview with Williams sparked a series of viral moments with stars like Mo’Nique, Amanda Seales, and more. “Club Shay Shay,” slowly became the space for stars to be completely honest and share what's on their minds.

Along with his podcast, the Pro Football Hall of Famer is dominating the sports media space. In June, Sharpe signed a multi-year contract with ESPN, expanding his role on “First Take,” with Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim. In October, the three-time Super Bowl champion took home the award for Best Hip Hop Platform at the BET Hip Hop Awards. At the Webby Awards, Sharpe was also named the 2024 Webby Advocate of the Year for his work on “Club Shay Shay.”

Social Justice/ Politics

Image Image Credit Getty Image Alt Kamala Harris Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Kamala Harris

Image Image Credit Andrew Harnik / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kamala Harris Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When President Joe Biden dropped out of his re-election campaign in July of 2024, Vice President Kamala Harris only had 102 days to campaign for the United States presidency. After securing enough to become the official Democratic candidate, the former California attorney general hit the ground running on her campaign against Donald Trump.

Moments after Biden endorsed Harris to become his successor, 40,000 Black women joined a Zoom call in support of the Harris presidential campaign and raised over $1 million. The following day, journalist Roland Martin organized a Zoom call joined by 20,000 Black men who were able to raise $1 million in hopes of electing the first Black woman president.

The vice president's campaign strategized in all areas, including a strong social media presence and appearances on various media platforms like “The View,” “The Breakfast Club,” “Call Her Daddy,” “Saturday Night Live,” and more. According to CBS News, Harris’ campaign raised over $1 billion. Harris also secured endorsements from Michelle and Barack Obama, Hillary and Bill Clinton, and A-list celebrities like Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Despite running an impeccable campaign, Harris lost the presidential election, earning 226 electoral college votes to Trump’s 312. Harris graciously conceded the election, giving her supporters words of encouragement, “My allegiance to all three is why I am here to say, while I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign. The fight – the fight for freedom, for opportunity, for fairness and the dignity of all people. A fight for the ideals at the heart of our nation, the ideals that reflect America at our best. That is a fight I will never give up.”

Lisa Blunt Rochester

Image Image Credit Andrew Harnik / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lisa Blunt Rochester Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Despite the outcome of the 2024 presidential election, we loved witnessing Black women in politics making history. Lisa Blunt Rochester already made history as the first Black person and woman to represent Delaware in the House of Representatives, and this year she became the state’s first Black woman in the United States Senate.

In her acceptance speech, Blunt Rochester thanked the three Black women senators who carved the path before her. The Guardian detailed, “As I prepare to step foot on that trail blazed by three strong Black women senators who came before us – Ambassador Carol Moseley Braun, Vice-President Kamala Harris, and Senator Laphonza Butler – I have a message to the young people who are standing up, speaking up and giving your all for your country and the world,” she continued. “I see you, I’m grateful to you and you’ve got next.” The Democratic Senate-elect’s campaign focused on protecting families, reproductive rights, and senior citizens, as well as expanding the labor market.

Angela Alsobrooks

Image Image Credit Andrew Harnik / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Angela Alsobrooks Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Maryland’s Angela Alsobrooks made history as the fourth Black woman elected to the United States Senate, following Rochester’s groundbreaking victory. Alsobrooks, endorsed by veteran politicians like Barack Obama and Kamala Harris, focused her campaign on critical issues such as gun control, reproductive rights, and economic opportunity. The former Prince George’s County executive secured 54.7 percent of the vote against former governor Larry Hogan.

In her acceptance speech, she reflected on the significance of her historic win, “It is remarkable to me that in two years, America will celebrate its 250th birthday, and in all those years there have been more than two thousand people who have served in the United States Senate, and only three have looked like me.” While representation was not the central focus of her campaign, Alsobrooks acknowledged the great impact of her victory.

Sports

Image Image Credit Getty Image Alt LeBron James, Simone Biles, and Angel Reese Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Angel Reese

Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The year of 2024 was an all gas, no brakes year for Angel Reese. In April, the “Bayou Barbie” was selected by the Chicago Sky as the seventh pick in the WNBA draft. In her rookie year, she produced 446 rebounds and an average of 13.1 rebounds per game. According to Sports Illustrated, Reese is the first WNBA player in the history of the game to have three consecutive 20+ rebound games. The athlete also made the WNBA All-Star team in her first year in the league. Reese’s talent garnered so much attention that she was named one of the Most Influencer Figures in Sports by Sports Illustrated.

Aside from setting records in professional basketball, the LSU graduate is also getting recognized by entities outside of sports. She attended the 2024 Met Gala and was also listed on EBONY’s Power 100. The Chicago Sky forward is also launching projects on her own, like her podcast “Unapologetically Angel,” which has already featured celebrity guests like Latto, Mariah the Scientist, Law Roach, and more.

Reese is a certified businesswoman with a plethora of endorsements in her portfolio. In August, she inked a deal with Reese’s Pieces, which is also the name of her fanbase. In addition, the star signed a multi-year extension with Reebok, which includes an exclusive shoe deal. The 6’3” athlete also partnered with Good American on a campaign for their long inseam collection, geared toward tall consumers. It was a booked and busy year for Ms. Reese, and it’s clear she’s just getting started.

A’ja Wilson

Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt A’ja Wilson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

A’ja Wilson might just be the MVP of all MVPs. The basketball superstar has already reached legend status as the first WNBA player to score 1,000 points in a single season, a record she set this year. She was also named 2024’s WNBA MVP, a title she also earned in 2022 and 2020. In 2024, Wilson set the single-season record with an impressive 451 rebounds. According to ESPN, the star became the second WNBA player of all time to be named MVP with a unanimous vote. The Las Vegas Aces center was also named the MVP of the women’s basketball tournament, after leading Team USA to a gold medal win.

Off the court, the three-time WNBA MVP is making major moves. In February, Wilson became a New York Times bestselling author after the release of her first book, “Dear Black Girls: How to Be True to You.” In May, Wilson announced a multi-year endorsement deal with Gatorade, as well as a contract with Nike that includes a shoe named the A’One, set to release in 2025. The basketball superstar also covered Marie Claire’s Women In Sports Issue and Wall Street Journal magazine with Angel Reese. Athletes like A’ja Wilson are putting in the work to earn the recognition they deserve, while paving the way for future WNBA players.

Simone Biles

Image Image Credit Jason Kempin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Simone Biles Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

At this point, Simone Biles' name is practically synonymous with gold medals. After taking a much-deserved, two-year break after the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Biles proved why she was given the title of “The Greatest of all Time.” The legend took home three gold and one silver medal, increasing her Olympic medal count to 11 -- which, when added to her 30 world championship medals -- solidifies her status as the most decorated American gymnast in history.

Though Biles is unsure if she’s competing in the 2028 Olympic games, she has other projects in the works. According to Houston Eater, the Texas native will be opening a Tex-Mex restaurant named Taste of Gold in George Bush International Airport in 2025.

In July 2024, Simone Biles became an ambassador in a two-year partnership with the hair care brand K18. Biles also stepped out of her comfort zone this year by joining “The Voice” as an advisor to Snoop Dogg. While this business move may have surprised some of the show’s viewers, it highlighted Biles’ willingness to embrace new challenges and explore unfamiliar territory.

Noah Lyles

Image Image Credit Bryan Steffy - Formula 1 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Noah Lyles Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

After winning a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Noah Lyles came back to the games four years later, at the 2024 Paris Olympics, with his eyes set on the gold. The track star took home the gold medal in the 100m dash. Despite a COVID diagnosis, the track and field star exhibited immense strength during the 200m race as well, finishing with a bronze medal.

In February, the Olympic champion signed a multi-year contract extension with adidas. Lyles also made major moves in his personal life when he proposed to his longtime girlfriend and fellow Olympian Junelle Bromfield.

Jaylen Brown

Image Image Credit Rodin Eckenroth / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jaylen Brown Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Jaylen Brown had a great 2024, especially when he helped lead the Boston Celtics to an NBA Championship. He was also named the NBA Finals MVP. Brown became the first Celtics player to cover TIME magazine when he was featured in the Time100 Next. The publication labeled the University of California, Berkeley graduate as “The NBA’s Most Interesting Player.”

After signing a $304 million contract with the Celtics in 2023, Brown made plans to build Black Wall Street in Boston. In August, the athlete aunched a nonprofit organization, BostonXChange, geared towards bridging the wealth gap in the Massachusetts city. According to Wicked Local, the organization's goal is to build $5 billion in generational wealth for marginalized communities — specifically supporting minority business owners.

He spoke with Bloomberg in greater detail about the foundation’s entrepreneurial programs, “To be able to give access to capital, create sustainability and culturally competent initiatives, all of these insights have informed us on how to create this program for Boston.” Brown’s work in and out of the NBA earned him to be honored as a leader in sports at the 2024 Ebony Power 100 Gala.

2024 U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team

After winning four consecutive Olympic gold medals since 1992, Team USA’s men’s basketball team returned to secure a five-peat – and they succeeded. Coached by Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, the team featured NBA all-stars like Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and more – winning their way to an Olympic gold medal.

The win was no easy feat, however, as Team USA battled strong national teams like Serbia, led by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, and France, featuring San Antonio Spurs forward-center Victor Wembanyama, on the court.

Team USA finished on top in a heated game against France, scoring 98 points to France’s 87. Curry, competing in his first Olympics in Paris, expressed his enthusiasm about winning his first gold medal.

“There's a lot of relief. It wasn’t easy but, damn, I’m excited, man,” he expressed, as reported by The New York Times. This is everything that I wanted it to be and more, so I'm excited.”

Business

Image Image Credit Getty Image Alt Tabitha Brown, Rihanna, and Pinky Cole Hayes Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Pinky Cole

Image Image Credit Rodin Eckenroth / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pinky Cole Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Founder and owner of the “fastest-growing fast-food business,” Pinky Cole Hayes just keeps on winning and we love to see it. The entrepreneur, who turned $10,000 into an over $100 million business, owns 14 Slutty Vegan franchises across America and is adding a second location to her business portfolio in Baltimore, Maryland.

Amid the success and accolades that come with owning a multimillion-dollar business, Cole Hayes takes time to give back to the community and those around her. In May, the entrepreneur was the commencement speaker for the graduating class at Savannah State University. During the speech, she announced that she partnered with Operation Hope and One Million Black Businesses (1MBB) to give the class $8.75 million’s worth of entrepreneurial services and small business training, as well as membership to One Million Black Businesses.

Cole Hayes visited “The Sherri Show,” in October, where she spoke of giving franchise ownership to two of her oldest employees. On the show, she also gifted an entrepreneur who was facing challenges $10,000 from her Pinky Cole Foundation.

Rihanna

Image Image Credit Lintao Zhang / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

We may not have gotten a ninth studio album from Rihanna, but 2024 has been an exciting year for her growing business empire. The nine-time Grammy Award winner added another product, the Soft Lit foundation, to her game-changing beauty brand, Fenty Beauty.

To expand her growing footprint in the beauty industry, she launched Fenty Hair, a collection of shampoos, conditioners, and more for various hair types. Rihanna, a well-known hair trendsetter, showcased her natural curls at the brand’s launch party.

The Bajan entrepreneur is committed to making her brands available across the globe, including her home island. In October, the mogul launched Fenty Beauty across the Caribbean, with Fenty Beauty hosting a launch party in Barbados, and the brand also launched in Antigua, Aruba, the Bahamas, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, and Sint Maarten.

The “Wild Thoughts” singer also released several partnerships with her longtime collaborator, PUMA. Fenty X PUMA released the earth tone Creepers and the PUMA Avanti L, as well. The new mom made sure that the kids were included when she expanded the Avanti shoe line for kids. The booked and busy businesswoman also launched the Lavish Lace collection for her lingerie and loungewear brand, Savage X Fenty.

Some Rihanna fans are still waiting for her next album, but luckily we have a lot of Fenty brands to get into while we wait for R9.

Tabitha Brown

Image Image Credit Michael Tullberg / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tabitha Brown Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Watching Tabitha Brown win will never get old. The internet sensation turned serial entrepreneur, television host, author, and Emmy Award winner is continuously growing her brand and earning new achievements in 2024.

Brown’s book, “I Did a New Thing: 30 Days to Living Free,” became a New York Times Bestseller. She also released another fan-favorite Target collection that consists of home goods, kitchen essentials, snacks, and her own wine collection. In an episode of “House Guest” with Scott Evans, the businesswoman announced that she would be launching a fragrance with her husband in 2025.

Day in and day out, Brown showcases how much of a multi-hyphenate she is, she announced that her children’s show “Tab Time” will soon be streaming on Prime Video and even teased a new acting project. We’re looking forward to seeing what’s next from our favorite auntie in the new year.

Fashion

Image Image Credit Getty Image Alt LaQuan Smith and Law Roach Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Law Roach

Image Image Credit Phillip Faraone / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Law Roach Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

When Law Roach announced his retirement in March of 2023, the fashion world came to a halt. The self-proclaimed image architect who’s worked with Zendaya, Celine Dion, Megan Thee Stallion, and more seemed like he was just getting started. Why would someone with so much talent retire so early?

In September, Roach sat down with Kenya Hunt, the editor-in-chief of ELLE UK, about the burnout he was experiencing as a stylist in high demand. He shared, “No matter how big I got, or how successful or how known my name or work was, these people felt I had to answer to them. I couldn’t take it anymore.” Roach decided to press pause on his career and reconfigure what his career in fashion would look like. “I didn’t want to be known as Zendaya’s, Celine Dion’s, or Ariana Grande’s stylist for the rest of my life. I wanted my own identity, so I had to think ahead and think about moving to be whatever this is I am now,” the stylist told ELLE.

Roach took his career into his own hands, working with the clients he wanted, like his close friend and confidant Zendaya, styling her in major looks for Challengers and Dune: Part 2, including a Thierry Mugler robot suit that will be talked about for ages. He also worked with Celine Dion, notably for her comeback at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The Chicago native has also created more opportunities to step into the limelight as a talent in his own right, appearing in the 2024 issues of PAPER and GQ Hype magazines. In October, the image architect released his first book, “How to Build a Fashion Icon: Notes on Confidence from the World’s Only Image Architect,” where he shares insights about his life and career. The talent doesn’t just create looks — he creates moments in history. His work demonstrates that he’s more than a celebrity stylist; he’s a celebrity in his own right.

Anok Yai

Image Image Credit Joe Maher / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Anok Yai Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Anok Yai’s journey from being photographed at Howard University’s homecoming to gracing the covers of major fashion magazines is nothing short of inspiring. In 2024 alone, the South Sudanese model covered Vogue, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, W, Vogue France, Vogue Japan, and more. When she’s not dominating runways in Paris, Milan, or New York, she’s fronting editorial campaigns for high fashion brands like Bottega Veneta, Marc Jacobs, Acne Studios, and Alaïa Paris.

Yai is no stranger to turning heads with stunning looks, particularly on the Met Gala carpet. At the event, the beauty stunned in a Swarovski crystal-covered jumpsuit, cementing her reputation as a fashion icon. The supermodel also made her debut as an angel for the return of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in October.

Seven years after the Instagram photo that launched her career, Yai returned to Howard University's Yard Fest during homecoming, turning heads in Schiaparelli as the crowd captured her in photos and videos, further cementing her status as a supermodel.

Christopher John Rogers

Image Image Credit Pascal Le Segretain / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Christopher John Rogers Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Christopher John Rogers has a signature style of fashion design that combines innovation and well-structured silhouettes with vibrant colors. Celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Michelle Obama have rocked Rogers’ pieces for major events.

Outside of dressing major celebrities, Rogers makes sure that his skillful work is available to all.

In October of 2024, he launched his holiday collection with J. Crew, featuring knits, outerwear, and Rogers’ signature, colorful stripes. The Baton Rouge native also tapped into the accessories market by collaborating on a sunglasses collection with Austrian brand, Andy Wolf.

Along with being a talented designer, Rogers is also in the home decor space, partnering with Farrow & Ball on an exclusive collection of geometric wallpaper called Carte Blanche that aligns with his design style. That wallpaper received high praise after winning an Elle Deco International Design Award.

LaQuan Smith

Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LaQuan Smith Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

LaQuan Smith continues to outdo himself year after year. In 2024 alone, Smith dressed Victoria Monét and Teyana Taylor at the CFDA Awards, designed a custom sequined look for Vice President Kamala Harris at the Congressional Black Caucus, and so much more.

During New York Fashion Week in September, the New York native presented his spring/summer 2025 collection. The innovative runway show incorporated technology into two sleepwear designs, under the name Lucid Dreams, inspired by Smith’s partnership with Samsung’s Galaxy Ring, which offers sleep insights as part of its features.

“The Galaxy Ring [is] promoting and emphasizing the beauty and the importance of health and sleep, and that really inspired me to incorporate that throughout my collections,” Smith told Page Six.

Smith has become a designer to watch in the fashion industry, especially on “fashion’s biggest night,” the Met Gala. He created a custom jumpsuit for supermodel Adut Akech at the 2024 Met Gala. The creative stayed true to his form-fitting, sexy signature style while incorporating lace and a velvet flower to align with the “Garden of Time” theme.