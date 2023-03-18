Image Image Credit Variety / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Law Roach Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In the early days of his career styling high-profile celebrity clientele, Law Roach hustled to be “bigger and better than everybody else.” Emerging from humble beginnings on the South Side of Chicago, the self-proclaimed image architect worked tirelessly to earn a reputation as the crème de la crème in the fashion world. His achievements are indisputable, including making history as the first Black person to cover The Hollywood Reporter's Most Powerful Stylists issue in 2017.

He has done it all, gracefully perched at the top as a revered, boundary-pushing icon, but those achievements have not come without sacrifice. At 2024 REVOLT WORLD, Roach revealed that while writing his new book, "How to Build a Fashion Icon," he realized the selfishness in his dream-chasing.

For Roach, success equated to more than parading around at events and award shows — victory meant never going to bed hungry again and basking in the fruits of life. It's these ambitions, he said, that pushed him to accept every single opportunity in his rookie season.

"When you grow up a certain type of way, you're going to see every opportunity as your last opportunity. So, I never felt like I could say no. It's just... you work, you work, you work. And then it takes you, and there's nothing wrong with that. I'm not saying that's wrong at all because you have to have the grind before the glory," he explained.

His relentless pursuit of the throne paid off, leading to collaborations with stars like Monica, Brandy, Ariana Grande, Celine Dion, and his ultimate muse, Zendaya. Yet, with his meteoric rise came loss, and it wasn't until the fashion titan reflected through his writing that he recognized the cost of status.

At 2024 REVOLT WORLD, he spoke candidly about a chapter of "How to Build a Fashion Icon" in which he recalled his uncle passing. "One of my uncles died, and his daughter called me, and she was planning the funeral. She said, 'We've got the date for the funeral; it's going to be Friday,'" Roach said.

"Because I was working, I was so selfish. I asked if we could move it to Sunday. Like, I was so selfish and into myself and what I had going on that I asked my cousin, who was grieving the death of her father, to move the funeral to accommodate me," he acknowledged on the REVOLT WORLD stage.

Though admitting that his response lacked sensitivity, Roach asserted that he couldn't avoid the trade-offs of the hustle if he intended to solidify his place in the industry, especially if he wanted his name to carry immense weight.

Those moments, however, are now behind him. Since retiring in March 2023 to focus on his mental health and well-being, the visionary emphasized that his work is no longer about volume but intentionality. "My whole everything is different," he celebrated. "I feel so light and airy and easy."