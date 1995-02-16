Image Image Credit Christian Petersen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Brandy Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Brandy Norwood’s vocal ability has become a template for many R&B singers of today. Born in Mississippi and raised in California, Norwood had a special talent at a young age. According to Oprah Magazine, Norwood was singing in their Mississippi church at the age of two.

After moving to California a couple of years later, she continued to refine her skills. The young talent even provided background vocals for the 90s R&B group Immature at 11 years old, per the Los Angeles Times. In 1993, she signed a recording contract with Atlantic Records and released her debut album, Brandy, the following year.

Since then, the recording artist has released eight studio albums, seven Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, and as of 2020, sold more than 40 million records worldwide. The songstress has also received many accolades including a Grammy for “The Boy is Mine,” seven American Music Awards, and the coveted Lady of Soul honor at the 2016 Soul Train Awards.

While Norwood’s list of accolades is extensive, one thing remains constant in her stardom: her voice. The one-of-a-kind talent can remarkably develop vocal arrangements, create harmonious background vocals, and effortlessly perform vocal riffs that only she can. Norwood’s innate talent has gifted her the nickname “The Vocal Bible” and here are 15 times she flawlessly lived up to the title.

1. Brandy vs. Monica Verzuz battle

While we were quarantining our homes due to the COVID-19 crisis, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’ brainchild, Verzuz, became an internet sensation that garnered millions of viewers. When Brandy and Monica went toe to toe for their Verzuz battle, the “Boy Is Mine” singers broke viewership records for the popular livestream series, generating approximately six million views across Apple Music and Instagram. Brandy showcased her blessed pipes by performing her hit songs like “Full Moon,” I Wanna Be Down Remix,” “Almost Doesn’t Count,” “Have You Ever,” and more.

2. Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella

If you ask us, the only Cinderella we acknowledge is Brandy and I’m sure many of you can agree. In 1997, Brandy Norwood graced our screens in the Disney remake of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Whitney Houston hand-picked the then 18-year-old Brandy to star in the film as one of the world’s most famous princesses, and listening to Brandy’s rendition of the musical’s songs shows that Houston’s instincts were right. In order to perform a duet like “Impossible” with Whitney “The Voice’ Houston, strong vocal ability was needed, and Norwood was the right person for the job.

3. 2020 U.S. Census performance

One thing about Brandy’s microphone is that it's always on, especially during her live performances. To promote the U.S. Census in 2020, Brandy performed an acoustic version of “Almost Doesn’t Count” from her 1998 album Never Say Never. Over 20 years after the song’s release, Brandy’s vocals sounded exactly like the record, and her live adlibs made her performance even more engaging, with her added riffs and runs that have become her signature. All the “Full Moon” singer needed was a guitar and mic to put on a stellar performance, confirming again why she's known as the “Vocal Bible.”

4. 66th Annual Grammy Awards performance

One way to know if an artist is a certified legend is when another artist samples one of their songs. In 2023, Burna Boy samples Brandy’s “Top of the World” for a collaboration track with 21 Savage, “Sittin on Top of the World.” At the 2024 Grammy Awards, Brandy joined Burna Boy on stage for a surprise performance of the Billboard Hot 100 hit. Only certain artists can pay homage to themselves in this way and Brandy did just that.

5. 2016 Black Girls Rock! Awards performance

At the 2016 Black Girls Rock!, Brandy got into full character as a blues singer as she performed “Beggin & Pleadin.” Donned in a fringe flapper dress, the Grammy-winning singer put her all into the soulful performance of her 2016 single, showcasing her homegrown gospel roots. But this performance was not great because of the singing alone, Brandy also showcased her acting chops by leaning into the lounge singer act.

6. 2020 Soul Train Awards performance

After releasing Two Eleven in 2012, Brandy took an 8-year hiatus before releasing her seventh studio album, B7. At the 2020 Soul Train Awards, the songstress performed two of the album’s songs, "Say Something” and “Borderline,” proving that no talent had been lost during her time away from the studio. Starting the performance by conducting her band, Brandy showcased her strong attention to detail and passion for performance. As Brandy does, she performed each song while interacting with her band and performing riffs that only she can do.

7. 2020 NFL NFC Championship performance

If anyone is wearing a white tracksuit before singing the U.S. national anthem, then you know they're about to kill it. At the 2022 NFL NFC Championship, Brandy sang the national anthem and paid homage to her mentor, Whitney Houston, by wearing a white tracksuit like the one Houston wore during her 1991 Super Bowl performance. Also, like Houston, the “Full Moon” singer made the melody her own by adding her own flair to “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

8. The Tonight Show with Jay Leno performance

In 1998, at just 19 years old, Bandy was a guest on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” where she performed “Have You Ever” from her sophomore album Never Say Never. At such a young age, Brandy’s live vocals showcased her skillful vocal ability, tone, and a bit of rasp that fans love her for to this day.

9. The Moesha theme song

Teenage Brandy Norwood was booked and busy. From 1996 to 2001, Brandy starred in her own show, “Moesha,” alongside stars like Sheryl Lee Ralph, Countess Vaughn, William Allen Young, and more. She was the show's main character and sang the theme song, displaying her talents as a multi- hyphenate. Cue, “Mo to the!” The composition by famed musical director Kurt Farquhar, paired with Brandy’s unmatched voice, surely made fans want to tune in to "Moesha" every week.

10. A COLORS SHOW performance

Brandy’s background vocals are one of the many reasons why she’s known as “The Vocal Bible.” The seasoned vocalist takes time to stack and blend harmonies seamlessly, creating her own distinct sound. In June of 2022, Brandy performed “Rather Be” on A COLORS SHOW in celebration of Black Music Month. The first few seconds of the performance showcase the Soul Train Award-winner's smooth backing vocals before she begins her verse. Being both a lead singer and your own background singer is such a flex.

11. 25th Anniversary remix of The Roof (When I Feel the Need) by Mariah Carey

We love it when musical icons link up. In honor of the 25th anniversary of Marisha Carey’s Butterfly album, the legendary singer called upon Brandy to remake “The Roof.” In the song, Brandy’s vocals intertwined flawlessly with Carey’s. According to Variety, Carey featured Brandy on the remake because of their similar passions for background vocal arrangement. That combined passion for vocal layering made the duo the perfect matchup for this rendition of “The Roof.”

12. Whitney Houston tribute at the 2012 BET Awards

At the 2012 BET Awards, Brandy paid tribute to the late icon and mentor dear to her heart, Whitney Houston. The “Almost Doesn’t Count” singer performed “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and “I’m Your Baby Tonight.” In an interview with Yahoo! Music, Brandy explained why she chose to sing two of Houston’s more upbeat songs. “I’ve been having a hard time with her passing and wanted to choose songs that I could, first, get through,” she said. “I felt like upbeat songs were ones that I wouldn't just break down and be a fool at the BET Awards, as well as remind people that Whitney was not just one thing.” Though the performance was emotionally difficult, Brandy delivered a passionate tribute to honor the late legend.

13. Ariana Grande’s the boy is mine remix

In March of 2024, pop sensation Ariana Grande released “The Boy is Mine” on the album Eternal Sunshine. A few months later, she released a remix with Brandy and Monica, who won a Grammy for the song of the same name that inspired Grande’s track. The song starts with Brandy's indistinguishable vocal tone, and then her and Grande’s voices layer into effortless harmony. Over 25 years after the release of the original track, Brandy’s vocals have not missed a beat, showcasing her undeniable, natural-born talent.

14. 2015 Soul Train Awards performance

When it comes to a live performance, Brandy Norwood will master it, and there’s no doubt about it. Twenty years after the release of “Sittin' Up In My Room,” Norwood performed the hit song at the 2015 Soul Train Awards. While the “I Wanna Be Down” singer’s voice is a given, her breath control and ability to provide studio-like sounds live is impressive, especially two decades after recording the original song.

15. Late Night with Conan O’Brien performance

Imagine having vocals like this at the tender age of 16. In 1995, Brandy performed “Brokenhearted” from her self-titled debut album, which would go on to sell over four million copies in the U.S. The “Baby” singer sat on a stool as she tenderly sang the '90s breakup song, evoking all the emotions that may come with teenage heartbreak. As background singers took on the melody of the hook, Brandy took her famous vocal liberties and played around with the chorus, showcasing the roots of the sound we associate with Brandy today.