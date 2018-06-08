Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz/Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images, and Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ariana Granda, Brandy, and Monica Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Back in March, Ariana Grande released her latest body of work, eternal sunshine, which contained a track titled “the boy is mine” -- a direct nod to Brandy and Monica’s classic single of the same name. Today (June 17), Grande surprised everyone by announcing a remix of her version featuring the R&B legends. Hopping on Instagram, the pop star shared a teaser clip of the updated offering while thanking the original creators for the collaboration, which is set to arrive this Friday (June 21).

"I cannot believe this is real. I don’t know if I will even long after it’s out," Grande wrote. "My deepest and sincerest thank you to Brandy and Monica, not only for joining me for this moment, but for your generosity, your kindness, and for the countless ways in which you have inspired me."

The "thank u, next" talent continued, "It is near impossible to say how much this means to me. This is in celebration of you both and the impact that you have had on every vocalist, vocal producer, musician, [and] artist that is creating today. I love you both so, so much. Thank you!" Both Brandy and Monica shared the announcement on their respective social media pages.

As REVOLT previously reported, Monica spoke on the iconic track -- which the two performed during a popular Verzuz episode -- and their reconciliation following a highly publicized feud.

“We are more than good. I [turned] 43 in October. I have nothing but love and admiration in my heart for her, and I’m good with everyone. I don’t have any issues with anyone,” the Atlanta songstress said to The Hollywood Reporter. “As far as she and I go, a lot of what people hear is about two teenage girls. Now we’re two grown women, that’s a completely different thing. So, it’s something that I kind of wish would go away, to be very honest."

Released in 1998, the original iteration of "The Boy Is Mine" went on to top the Billboard Hot 100 and earn all parties a double-platinum certification. The track can be found on Monica's LP of the same name and Brandy's Never Say Never album.