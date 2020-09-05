Image Image Credit Roy Rochlin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ray J Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ray J wants Monica to know he meant no harm by publicly speaking about the singer potentially touring with Brandy. In an effort to make amends, he issued a public apology to the "Why I Love You So Much” artist after unintentionally dividing the two artists’ respective fan bases on who would be an opening act if the show were to come to fruition.

“Monica, if I said anything wrong, I apologize. You are a great artist. You and Brandy have made history together. All I want to do is kind of like shake it up a little bit to get y’all to see that that should be like one of those like… one of those last wave tours. Like, ‘Let’s do this for the next three years,’” he said on “Way Up With Angela Yee.” “It was just all trying to get your attention,” added the “One Wish” crooner.

Ray J admitted that, like Monica, his sister was also in the dark about his grand marketing scheme to spark a tour. Though he referred to the ladies’ 2020 Verzuz as the catalyst for the idea, he claimed that the trio were supposed to meet up after the event to discuss the possible venture, but the meeting never took place. In the comments of an Instagram post re-sharing a snippet of his apology, he wrote, “I wanted to manifest the tour. I think it would be dope for the loyal fans to see. Sorry for that.”

Confusion over his public comments about the situation spun a bit out of control on March 21 when he appeared on “The Breakfast Club” and suggested that Monica would be the opener for the tour. "Somebody has to come out first. Brandy ain't having that, either,” he said. The Atlanta native caught wind of the remarks and, in her Instagram Story, asked him to refrain from speaking about her in public.

“A private conversation would be both necessary and respectful!" she wrote. “The conversation being had without she and I is beginning to muddy the waters severely! She and I are both consummate professionals [who] share a massive recording as well as an entire era! Please allow this to remain positive and beautiful! Neither should open. We should give someone else that opportunity and co-headline a massive, shared stage if this is ever to happen! Any further [conversation] should be private!"

Monica is currently on the road with Nicki Minaj for the “Pink Friday 2 World Tour.” Their next show is Sunday (March 24) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.