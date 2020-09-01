Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Monica, Ray J, and Brandy Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (March 20), Ray J appeared on "The Breakfast Club," where he was asked about who would be the opening act between Brandy and Monica. In response, the "One Wish" talent decided on the latter.

"I mean, of course Monica would have to open, right?" he said. "Somebody has to come out first. Brandy ain't having that, either."

Later that evening, Monica jumped on her Instagram Stories to address the debate and send a direct message to Ray J. "I've been repeatedly contacted about interviews, etc. where my name and tour possibilities are being discussed! I've not received any contracts or calls about said tour!" the Atlanta icon wrote." [Ray J], I'm kindly asking you to stop speaking to me in public! A private conversation would be both necessary and respectful!"

Monica continued by giving her "The Boy Is Mine" collaborator her flowers. "Brandy is a LEGEND! She's one of one with an extensive catalog that I deeply respect and a voice sent from heaven!" she declared, before adding, "The conversation being had without she and I is beginning to muddy the waters severely! She and I are both consummate professionals [who] share a massive recording as well as an entire era! Please allow this to remain positive and beautiful! Neither should open. We should give someone else that opportunity and co-headline a massive shared stage if this is ever to happen! Any further [conversation] should be private!"

Back in 2020, Monica and Brandy took part in a Verzuz, which remains one of the most popular episodes of that series. During the back-and-forth, they also addressed a past feud between the two artists. "It seems like the more people talked about us, the less we could hear each other," Monica admitted. Brandy then used the Verzuz platform to acknowledge her admiration for her R&B peer.