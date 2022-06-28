Image Image Credit Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ray J Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier today (March 20), "The Breakfast Club" shared a new interview with Ray J, who was primarily there to promote his latest company, Tronix Network. The singer-turned-mogul launched the television platform after parting ways with Raycon Global.

"We've reached a certain height, and I think that they can definitely continue to move mountains with the company," he explained about separating from the highly successful electronics brand. "I always just like to have fun. And if it's not fun, if it's a little too critical, or a little too exhausting -- which it wasn't. But, just to be in an arena like starting our own network, you know, 20 years in that space, [with] our expertise, and knowledge, and the way we shoot stuff, and our story arcs, it's better than everything that's out there now."

He then called Tronix Network "that digital ratchet reality TV that's at the cutting edge." The hosts asked whether or not it was a direct competitor to Zeus, which boasts series like "Baddies East" and "Crazy In Love." "Well, if I'm competing with Zeus, I'd be competing with myself," he responded before reminding viewers of his contributions to some of reality television's most iconic moments.

At one point, Charlamagne brought out his infamous diamond tester to see if Ray J's jewelry was authentic. While the chains proved to be real, the earrings did not. Of course, the "One Wish" star had a valid (and hilarious) reason.

"I just got these. I'ma show you what these are," he said. "I told you, I lose too many earrings. I said I got them from CVS. I lose too many earrings. I ain't buying no more grills, either." He also remained animated during much of the conversation, which is sure to create plenty of fresh memes for the internet. Check it all out below.